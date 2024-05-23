Lumber in Limbo: Another Montana mill closes, now just six remain

Deck: Any market-driven industry will come with highs and lows, but couple that with intense federal government regulation and interference from special interest groups and you’re left with several lumber mills operating in the red in recent years.

By Lindsay Humphrey

Even just five years ago, the largest obstacle for the lumber industry was finding raw products to harvest for their mills. Federal regulations and special interest groups did and still do make it difficult to harvest trees without jumping through several rows of red tape.

But another big problem cropped up in recent years: the small but mighty labor force for the lumber industry can no longer afford to live in these remote, picturesque locations. This fact alone has forced several large lumber mills to close in 2024. After 75 years in Seeley, Montana, Pyramid Mountain Lumber announced that the family-owned business would split its last logs this spring. According to KPAX, Pyramid Mountain was Seeley Lake’s largest employer.

Montana Free Press reports that at least three dozen mills have closed in Western Montana since 1990, and that today, only six remain.

Raw-Material

Where They’ve Been

Milling lumber is a dynamic industry that hinges on a few different moving parts but is ultimately driven by consumer confidence in the economy.

“Market value of lumber is usually closely tied to home building and improvement projects which are controlled by interest rates,” said Montana State University Forestry Specialist Peter Kolb. “When interest rates are high, people aren’t building, and lumber is in surplus. The last few years have been a real roller coaster because people have also had confidence issues in the economy on top of rising interest rates.”

The federal government can take credit for this steady decline of the industry thanks, in part, to the fact that it can take almost three years to approve a logging permit. Without a raw product, mills are at a standstill.

Pyramid Lumber is the perfect example of the uphill battle mills have faced. In 2000, 2007 and 2015, Pyramid came within inches of closing their doors. Even though they found ways to recover in the past, they have no other option but to close indefinitely this time.

“Pyramid is the in the Swan Valley where the federal government owns most of the land,” Kolb said. “Most mills have been running at 70 percent capacity for about the last 30 years because over 60 percent of land in Montana is linked to the U.S. Forest Service.”

Despite being surrounded by their raw products, mills are still trucking in material from well over 100 miles away. Rising fuel costs mean those mills have to send more products out the door to continue operating in the black. That requires more logs and, most importantly, more employees.

lumberYard

Where They’re At

“Montana had probably the fewest COVID restrictions and so a lot of people from places like California, Oregon and Washington decided to move here,” Kolb explained. “Our population has increased by about 18 percent from those three states alone in the past four years. That’s put a lot of pressure on the housing market which has caused land values to increase.”

Most of those individuals moving to the state are buying their second or even third homes. Their budget far exceeds the residents who were there first, especially in a state that used to be below the national average for cost of living.

“It’s a crazy thing, it used to be timber supply we were concerned about but now it’s labor shortage,” Kolb said. “We have plenty of people to work but they can’t afford to live where the work is with everyone moving to Montana and driving up land values.”

Hunts Timbers is situated in Saint Ignatius, Montana, which is a long 40 miles north of Seeley Lake but they’ve experienced the same hurdles as Pyramid Lumber. Known for their specialty products, brothers Rusty and Robert Hunt and their family operation is not at all immune to the repercussions of the new Montana residents.

“We normally like to have about 17 employees, but I can’t seem to get above 11 right now,” Hunt said. “I’ve been through six employees just this year that didn’t last more than a week or two. We’re an old-fashioned style mill so there’s a lot of physical labor but it’s mostly a housing problem. When I talk to owners of other mills, they all say that they’re short of help and a lot of that is because they can’t get affordable housing to move those workers into town.”

For a two-bed, one bath rental in some of these more rural towns, landowners are charging anywhere from $1,400 to $1,800 a month. In more populated areas, an apartment of the same size can be rented for as much as $2,700.

“A lot of landlords know they can charge more because of the market we’re in now and they usually get it too,” Hunt said. “I have a few rental houses of my own that I acquired for the guys who work for me and I give them a pretty good deal compared to their peers.”

The market for buying a house is just as bleak as a rental. Even though Bozeman is more densely populated than Seeley Lake or Saint Ignatius, the price jumps still illustrate what the entire state is experiencing.

“About five years ago the median home cost $450,000 and this year that number is $900,000,” Kolb said. “And this is a little house on a lot in the city we’re talking about. That is the immediate issue. The long-term issue is maintaining a sustainable economic infrastructure across western Montana where people want to live for recreation three months out of the year but still expect the conveniences of a place where people live year-round.”

Where They’re Headed

There’s a common sentiment that certain generations aren’t willing to work. While this blanket statement certainly doesn’t describe everyone in a single generation, it’s proving true of at least some.

“Our area used to be full of farms, ranches and dairies,” Hunt said. “All the dairies are gone and farmers are sub-dividing their properties for housing. There are no farm kids left in the area who are used to physical labor. There are too many opportunities in other places that aren’t so physically demanding without the housing obstacles.”

Hunt has also found that many potential hires are only interested in the salary and don’t place any value in the added benefits such as insurance or contributions to a 401k.

“It’s not just the mills, a lot of the restaurants are closed down because they’re short of help also,” Hunt said.

There’s yet to be a viable and efficient solution to the labor shortage. Montana will most likely continue to draw in new residents which will only continue to increase land values. Perhaps a collaboration among lumber mills will be the solution that brings the next generation into the workforce to keep these last few mills open before it’s too late.

“For sawmills to stay functional they have to operate at an efficient capacity and that requires a consistent log supply,” Kolb added. “The way things are now, the forest service has great difficulty getting landscaping projects for commercial logging off the ground. We also need an economy that’s more predictable, so people are willing to invest in their future. People aren’t willing to buy a house because they don’t know if they’ll have a job next year or if they’ll be able to afford it in the future since our property taxes have more than doubled in recent years.”

In this election year, only time will truly tell what’s to become of this unique industry that quite literally puts a roof over America’s head.