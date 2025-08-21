Lummis praises acceleration of review of Black Butte Mine expansion in Sweetwater County

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Cheyenne, WY – Senate Western Caucus Chair Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) released the following statement regarding today’s news that the Department of the Interior (DOI) is preparing an environmental impact statement for a proposed mining plan modification by Black Butte Coal Company to access additional federal coal reserves in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

“Every single day, the Trump administration delivers new results that prove they’re actually fighting for American energy independence,” said Lummis. “I’m thrilled to see President Trump and Secretary Burgum cut through the liberal bureaucracy to start unleashing 9.2 million tons of reliable, clean Wyoming coal that the previous administration tried to kill. The Trump administration stands for grid reliability, Wyoming’s energy families, and our incredible workers – not the radical environmental agenda that destroys American energy and jobs.”

