Lunds B Bar Angus
TSLN Rep: Curt Westland
Date of Sale: March 25, 2023
Location: Bull Palace, Baker, MT
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Averages: 82 yearling bulls $6,268
The Lund family, as always, brought a tremendous set of bulls to town for their annual sale. They raise bulls that can survive in hard country, and produce calves that are long, deep, docile, and make you a profit. After an outstanding lunch, folks filled the seats to bid and make their purchases.
Lot 035 was a top seller for $10,250 and is headed to Rounds Angus Ranch, Union Center, SD.
Lot 648 also commanded a final bid of $10,250 from Bart Aby, Laurel, MT.
Lot 535 brought $10,000 from Eagle Butte Ranch, Baker, MT.
Lot 822 is headed to Lindsay, MT with Andy Downs for $9,750.