Lunds B Bar Angus

TSLN Rep: Curt Westland





Date of Sale: March 25, 2023



Location: Bull Palace, Baker, MT



Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar



Averages: 82 yearling bulls $6,268





The Lund family, as always, brought a tremendous set of bulls to town for their annual sale. They raise bulls that can survive in hard country, and produce calves that are long, deep, docile, and make you a profit. After an outstanding lunch, folks filled the seats to bid and make their purchases.

Lot 035 was a top seller for $10,250 and is headed to Rounds Angus Ranch, Union Center, SD.

Lot 648 also commanded a final bid of $10,250 from Bart Aby, Laurel, MT.

Lot 535 brought $10,000 from Eagle Butte Ranch, Baker, MT.

Lot 822 is headed to Lindsay, MT with Andy Downs for $9,750.



Sale host Steve Lund with buyers Charles Tennis & Todd Rounds

srlunds



