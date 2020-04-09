Lund’s B Bar Angus | TSLN.com

Lund’s B Bar Angus

News News | April 9, 2020

Some of the help enjoyed a picnic style lunch in the parking lot.

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 28, 2020

Location: Bull Palace, Baker, Montana

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

85 Bulls – $4,734

Steve and Melanie Lund, along with family, held the Annual Lund’s B Bar Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale on March 28, 2020 in Baker, Montana. It was a beautiful warm spring day and the bulls offered for sale were packed full of muscle, had extra length of rib and featured well balanced EPDs. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 753 at $8,750, B BAR BLACK MASS 7539, DOB 2/11/19, B BAR BLACK MASS 3045 x B BAR MISS WIX 753, Sold to Charles Tennis, Vale, South Dakota

Lot 735 at $8,250, B BAR WINDY 7 7359, DOB 2/9/19, B BAR WINDY 79 x B BAR EULIMA 735, Sold to Charles Tennis, Vale, South Dakota

Lot 84 at $8,250, B BAR BLACK MASS 0849, DOB 2/27/19, B BAR BLACK MASS 3045 x B BAR LADY JEWEL 840, Sold to Powder River Angus, Arvada, Wyoming

Lot 361 at $7,750, B BAR RIGHTEOUS 3619, DOB 3/2/19, B BAR RIGHTEOUS 76 x B BAR DUTCHESS 361, Sold to Wolf & Sons, Lindsey, Montana

Lot 79 at $7,750, B BAR WINDY 7 799, DOB 2/13/19, B BAR WINDY 79 x B BAR LADY 79, Sold to Wolf & Sons, Lindsey, Montana.

