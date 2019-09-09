Lyndell Petersen to be Inducted into SD Hall of Fame

On Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 Long-time SD Stockgrowers supporter and agriculture advocate, Lyndell Petersen, of Pennington County, will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

The following is an excerpt from his biography with the SD Hall of Fame.

“The variety of people I met, situations I faced, and the needs I felt had to be served led me to memberships on and in a diverse number of groups and Boards of Directors. Some of the directorships included Rushmore Mutual Life Insurance Co., Clarkson-Mt. View Nursing Home, North Central Health Systems, regional and national boards of The North American Corriente Association, Western South Dakota Buckaroos, the Pennington County Board of Commissioners, Central States Fair, and Western Junior Livestock Show. The most frequent involvement was with The Central States Fair, which like an errant child seemed to need redirection on, at least, three occasions over the past 50 years.

Once in a while I did some really fun stuff. After I retired from the Extension Service, we bought a ranch, some commercial cattle and I was finally able to live the dream. We bought a ranch on Lower Spring Creek, its headquarters, an 1885 house was slated for demolition. Jill and I restored the house which is now our home and is also listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. We switched to Corriente cattle, an athletic medium-sized animal favored by team ropers and never looked back. We had the National Champion Roping Steer twice. Like ranchers everywhere we had calves warming in the house, bottle babies, late night phone calls that our cows were out. It was great.”

Anyone who would like to help honor Lyndell is invited to the festivities this Friday and Saturday Sept. 13, and 14 in Chamberlain, SD. Tickets can be purchased at http://sdexcellence.org/Honors_Ceremony Or call the SD Hall of Fame at (605) 234-4216 for more information.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association