Ma & Pa Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 29, 2024

Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, SD

Auctioneer: Zack Ballard

Averages:

42 Yearling Bulls Avg. $5,030

Sunny and windy day with plenty of mud for the Annual Ma & Pa Angus Bull Sale held at Presho Livestock Auction. Steve and Deb Mowry and sons Sage & Shilo presented a very nice set of pasture ready yearling bulls for their annual sale. Bulls are backed by a cowherd that is several generations deep in Pathfinder dams. The bulls were fed and developed with the rancher in mind.



Top bull was lot 1, Ma & Pa Maga L471, Apr. 7, 2023 son of VDAR Maga 7370 x S Game Day 0218. Sold to Pat Lapka, Leola, SD for $9,500.



Lot 2, Ma & Pa Center of Attention, Apr. 2, 2023 son of SAW Sonic Blast 071 x Ma & Pa Emulation D053. Sold to Pat Lapka, Leola, SD for $8,500.



Lot 16, Ma & Pa Bomber L1063, Feb. 22, 2023 son of Vermilion Bomber J068 x Casino Bomber N33. Sold to Charles Sandhoff, Dimock, SD for $8,750.



Lot 4, Ma & Pa Wedding Fund L1099, Mar. 13, 2023 son of Vermilion Growth Fund J205 x Connealy King Air. Sold to Reis Ranch, Oacoma, SD for $8,500. This bull is out of Shilo and Laina’s cow and will help pay for a wedding next month.



Lot 18, Ma & Pa Blast Off L772, Apr. 3, 2023 son of SAW Sonic Blast 071 x Sinclair Prairie Chief 4G7. Sold to Reis Ranch, Oacoma, SD for $7,500.



Lot 19, Ma & Pa Sonic Blast L499, Mar. 22, 2023 son of SAW Sonic Blast 071 x Sinclair Extra 4X13. Sold to Russ Richey, Springview, NE for $7,500.

