Ma & Pa Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 28, 2025
Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, SD
Auctioneer: Zack Ballard
Averages:
54 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $6,269
Steve and Deb Mowry and family held the annual Ma & Pa Angus bull sale at Presho Livestock. This was probably the thickest, most uniform set of bulls ever offered by the Mowrys. Bulls backed by great people and a cowherd full of pathfinder dams sold to a large crowd, giving Ma & Pa Angus one of their best sales to date.
Top selling bulls:
Lot 3, Ma & Pa Fair-N-Square M253, Feb. 26, 2024 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Ma & Pa George G163 to Pat Lapka, Leola, SD for $13,500.
Lot 1, Ma & Pa Black Iron M2100, Mar. 22, 2024 son of Sinclair Black Iron K502 x Ma & Pa Black Cedar G650 to 7 Bar Heart Registered Angus, Ulm, MT for $12,500.
Lot 38, Ma & Pa Holy Water M224, Mar. 2, 2024 son of Koupals B&B Holy Water 2021 x Ma & Pa Onward H848 to Jeff Leber, Colome, SD for $10,500.
Lot 8, Ma & Pa Kin Air M613, Apr. 3, 2024 son of Vermilion King Air J415 x Cole Creek 1100 Black 454 to Trevor Zantow, Leola, SD for $10,500.
Lot 24, Ma & Pa Holy Water M249, Feb. 19, 2024 son of Koupals B&B Holy Water 2021 x Ma & Pa Black Cedar G650 to Donnie Moore, Lower Brule, SD for $10,000.
It was a bull fighters reunion with Steve Mowry and Steve Tomac at the Ma & Pa Angus bull sale.