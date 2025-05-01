TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 28, 2025



Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, SD



Auctioneer: Zack Ballard



Averages:

54 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $6,269





Steve and Deb Mowry and family held the annual Ma & Pa Angus bull sale at Presho Livestock. This was probably the thickest, most uniform set of bulls ever offered by the Mowrys. Bulls backed by great people and a cowherd full of pathfinder dams sold to a large crowd, giving Ma & Pa Angus one of their best sales to date.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 3, Ma & Pa Fair-N-Square M253, Feb. 26, 2024 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Ma & Pa George G163 to Pat Lapka, Leola, SD for $13,500.



Lot 1, Ma & Pa Black Iron M2100, Mar. 22, 2024 son of Sinclair Black Iron K502 x Ma & Pa Black Cedar G650 to 7 Bar Heart Registered Angus, Ulm, MT for $12,500.



Lot 38, Ma & Pa Holy Water M224, Mar. 2, 2024 son of Koupals B&B Holy Water 2021 x Ma & Pa Onward H848 to Jeff Leber, Colome, SD for $10,500.



Lot 8, Ma & Pa Kin Air M613, Apr. 3, 2024 son of Vermilion King Air J415 x Cole Creek 1100 Black 454 to Trevor Zantow, Leola, SD for $10,500.



Lot 24, Ma & Pa Holy Water M249, Feb. 19, 2024 son of Koupals B&B Holy Water 2021 x Ma & Pa Black Cedar G650 to Donnie Moore, Lower Brule, SD for $10,000.



It was a bull fighters reunion with Steve Mowry and Steve Tomac at the Ma & Pa Angus bull sale.



Bret Strain with Deb Mowry and soon to be Brooke Mowry.




