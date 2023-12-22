Madison, South Dakota auction barn closes

A livestock auction market in eastern South Dakota will no longer function as a salebarn. The owner of Madison Livestock Sales Co., Inc., said he is in the process of selling the facility and that the new owner will not operate an auction barn on the premise. The barn and yards will be used privately by the new owner, said John “Chip” Wosje.

The website shares the following message: “We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for years of patronage and support. Madison Livestock has been sold and we will no longer be holding public auctions, but please feel free to contact Chip, (605) 480-2847 field rep for Mitchell Livestock, for any of your cattle needs.”