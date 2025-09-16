MAHA moms rebel against glyphosate provision 

A provision in the fiscal year 2026 House Environmental Protection Agency-Interior appropriations that would protect Bayer and other pesticides makers from billions of dollars in payouts to plaintiffs, has enraged the people known as “MAHA moms,” supporters of the Make America Healthy Again movement that brought Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to power, The New York Times reported. Bayer makes glyphosate, which is marketed as Roundup. If Republican lawmakers vote for the spending bill in its current form, “they are going to face the wrath of MAHA in the midterm elections,” said Vani Hari, a MAHA influencer who is known as the Food Babe to her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

–The Hagstrom Report