Maher Angus Ranch 42nd Annual Bull Sale

Date: February 1, 2019

Location: At the ranch, northeast of Morristown, SD

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

116 yearling registered Angus Bulls – $5,373

Recommended Stories For You

19 Two Year Old registered Angus Bulls – $5,400

6 Registered open yearling Heifers – $1,883

50 Commercial yearling Heifers – $1,325

Casey and Gina Maher and family, along with Dan and Gloria Maher, hosted a big crowd on a beautiful afternoon in February. Their ranch is east of Lemmon, South Dakota. Maher bulls produce top feeder cattle.

This was an outstanding sale from start to finish. Many repeat buyers were on the seats to compete for their cattle. These yearling Angus bulls really performed well, and their dispositions were outstanding. The hospitality at this ranch keeps people coming back.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 806: $15,000 to Scott Katus, Watauga, South Dakota – MAR Outlyer 315-806 (HA Cowboy Up 5405 x MAR Innovation 251)

Lot 101: $12,000 to Beer Ranch, Keldron, South Dakota – MAR Chisum Aberdeen 1018 (S Chisum 255 x TC Aberdeen 759)

Lot 821: $11,500 to Matthew Miller, Glen Ullin, North Dakota – MAR Cowboy Pen Ext 59-821 (HA Cowboy Up 5405 x HARB Pendleton 765JH)

Lot 802: $10,500 to Clifford Johnson, Watauga, South Dakota – MAR Cowboy Innovate 315-802 (HA Cowboy Up 5405 x MAR Innovation 251)

Lot 4016: $10,500 to Ryan Hermann, Lemmon, South Dakota – MAR Innovation Resource 8016 (MAR Innovation 251 x SAV Resource 1441)

Lot 536 (Top selling registered heifer): $2,700 to Doug Schmidt, Solen, North Dakota