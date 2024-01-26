Maher JM Angus 47th Annual Black Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Jan. 23, 2024



Location: Sale held at the ranch, Morristown, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

61 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,504





Jeremy and Stefanie Maher hosted the 47th Annual Maher JM Angus Bull Sale at the ranch north of Morristown, SD, on a cold foggy day. These bulls are not pushed and overfed, but developed for longevity and with the rancher in mind. The sale facility was filled with repeat buyers and neighbors, giving the Maher family a great sale.



Top bulls:

Lot 48, Feb. 19, 2023 son of Mead Magnitude x KM Broken Bow 002 to Matt Niederman, Morristown, SD, at $8,500.



Lot 765, Feb. 18, 2023 son of EXAR Putlander 741 7412B x SAV Resource 1441 to Bob Hoff, Carson, ND, for $8,500.



Lot 174, Feb. 3, 2023 son of KM Broken Bow 002 x Connealy Front & Center to BTB Ag, Trail City, SD, for $8,000.



Lot 5, Feb. 24, 2023 son of COX Ransom 532 x Sydgen Black Pearl 2006 to Christopher Baily, Watertown, SD, for $7,000.



Lot 406, Feb. 20, 2023 son of COX Ranson 5032 x SAV Resource 1441 to Brent Volk, Selfridge, ND, for $7,000.



Lot 750, Feb. 6, 2023 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x 3F Epic 4631 to Christopher Baily, Watertown, SD, for $7,000.



Rusty Kraft, Selfridge, ND, Maher JM Angus bull buyer.





Lots of repeat buyers wore their Maher JM Angus jackets to the sale.