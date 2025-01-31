Maher JM Angus 48th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Jan. 28, 2025



Location: Sale at the ranch, Morristown, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages

64 Yearling Angus bulls – $6,250



Jeremy and Stefanie and sons James and John held the 48th Annual Maher JM Angus bull sale at the ranch near Morristown, South Dakota. Very nice set of yearling bulls, that were developed with the rancher in mind. Bulls developed for longevity and soundness.



Once again a near full house of neighbors, friends and bull buyers were on hand for the sale, giving the Mahers what was probably their best sale ever.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 255, Feb. 5, 2024 son of BAR Dynamite to Robert Leintz, Raleigh, North Dakota, for $10,500.



Lot 483, Feb. 14, 2024 son of Mead Magnitude to Brent Volk, Selfridge, North Dakota, for $10,500.



Lot 264, Jan. 31, 2024 son of BAR Dynamite to Brent Volk, Selfridge, North Dakota, for $9,500.



Lot 2200, Feb. 3, 2024 son of Mohnen Substantial 272 to Wade Sandland, Mobridge, South Dakota, for $9,500.



Lot 748, Feb. 4, 2024 son of Mead Magnitude to Bob Hoff, Leith, North Dakota, for $9,500.



James Maher, left, with bull customer in the bull pen. 416e6b292943-James





Wade Sandland, Mobridge, South Dakota, repeat Maher JM Angus bull buyer. 14f7ad4d06ec-sandland



