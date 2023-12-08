Making History: South Dakota cowgirl wins NHSRA barrel racing title 55 years after the last South Dakotan

Cordes won the title aboard her horse Fiestas Cantina “Fiesta,” a horse she and her parents, Spencer and Paige, received as an embryo, a gift from Alan Woodbury.

It’s been a long dry spell, but a South Dakota high school cowgirl won the National High School Rodeo barrel racing in 2023, 55 years after the last South Dakotan did it.

The feat was accomplished in 2023 by Piper Cordes, Wall; the last South Dakotan to do that same thing was Maxine McCullough in 1968.

Cordes, eighteen years old, won both rounds and placed third in the short round at the National High School Finals in Gillette, Wyoming.

Last summer was her third qualification for Nationals, and she was ready.

“I just remember thinking, I’ve done this before, it’s just another run, I don’t have to do anything special, I just have to be smooth,” she said. Her first run was 17.015 seconds, in the Tuesday morning performance. Her second run was Thursday night, and the time between the two runs was a little anxiety-filled.

“I had too much time to think,” she said. “I was fine till Thursday morning, then I started getting a little nervous.” But the nerves didn’t matter; she also turned in the fastest time of the second round, with 16.725 seconds.

The pressure was even greater for the short round, on July 23.

“I was definitely more nervous,” she said. “I remember thinking, I have to finish this off. I did not work this hard to not secure the whole thing.” She controlled her nerves by picturing herself running at a playday rodeo.

And to top it off, she drew last hole for the short round. “I had to wait on all 19 girls to run, but that honestly didn’t make me nervous.” Cordes said she safety-ed up on the back side of the first barrel. “I thought Fiesta was close, and I moved him over with my foot. I knew it cost me time, but I ran another 17 second run and I knew that secured the title.”

One of the sweetest moments of the week in Gillette at Nationals was greeting her mom and grandparents in the stands after the second round. “I was so happy,” she said. “It was a great moment.”

Fiesta, out of Rosas Cantina CC and sired by Fiestas Gotta Gun, is an eight-year-old gray gelding who is smart, Cordes said. “He’s so smart, he adjusts to things like no other horse I’ve ridden. He listens to me so well. He doesn’t do anything without my cue, and he loves reassurance. He loves his little pets and head scratches. He wants to please. I can tell he loves barrels and his job.”

Her riding style matches Fiesta’s style. “I’m a very laid back rider,” she said. “I think less is more, and Fiesta is the same way. He doesn’t get hot at the gate. He’s very smooth riding, he’s very catty, and he’s very ratey. I feel like we both have the same technique. We’re both calm, smooth, laid back and we feed off each other.”

Prior to Cordes, the last South Dakotan to win the barrels at the National High School Finals was McCullough of Highmore, in 1968.

Before McCullough, three other South Dakotans won the national title: Jean Vroman Smith, Belle Fourche (1967); Rose Mary D’Arta, New Underwood (1966) and Connie Stinson Price, Viewfield (1960).

The horse that Smith rode when she won Nationals in 1967 in Elko, Nev. has her own unique story. She and her dad had gone to Bowman, North Dakota, to look at a prospective barrel horse, and Smith rode a beautiful little filly who was perfect, in her opinion. But when they went home, it was with a big, gangly, two-year-old paint mare who was rough riding. The mare barely fit in the horse trailer, and when they came home, someone tossed a firecracker near the trailer and the mare freaked out, getting her front feet stuck in the rails. But Patchie the mare turned out to be an excellent barrel horse; Smith used her for the poles as well.

The 1967 National High School Barrel Racing Champion Jean Vroman Smith practicing on her horse Patchie in 1964. Another South Dakotan, Piper Cordes, won the national title in 2023. Photo courtesy Smith.

Connie Stinson Price won the national title in 1960 aboard a horse her dad bought at the sale barn for $165. Little Miss was a tiny bay mare with Welsh blood who “never made one mistake,” Price said. That year, Price won not only the barrels at Nationals but the all-around, and she was the state high school rodeo queen as well.

D’Arta has passed, Price said; the two were classmates at New Underwood. D’Arta’s father was a doctor in town and they had no horses, so she rode Price’s horses.

When Cordes played high school volleyball in New Underwood, she remembered seeing Connie’s name on a banner at school, for winning numerous rodeo titles.

“I thought that was really cool,” she said. Cordes’ mother Paige is a niece to Connie’s husband Jay.

Cordes was proud to bring the barrel racing title back to South Dakota.

“It’s a great feeling. I think South Dakota is such a great rodeo state. We get so much support. I love rodeo in South Dakota. I love the atmosphere. Everyone is there to do their best, and support you. They’re not selfish about it in any way.”

Cordes will graduate high school in May of 2024; she participates in high school volleyball, gymnastics, is a member of the National Honor Society, and founder of the Wall High School Book Club.

She is the 2022 and 2023 South Dakota High School Rodeo barrel racing champion and finished third in the barrels in the South Dakota Rodeo Association. At the 2023 state high school finals, she and Fiesta won a round in the pole bending and placed second in another round to qualify for the short round.