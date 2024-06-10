2024 Ag Pride | Making Old New Again 

Finding tires. That’s the heart of the business for Randy and Julie Holmquist, owners of Heartland Tanks & Supply, a Mitchell, South Dakota-based company that specializes in turning used rubber mining tires into water tanks and more.

The business is breathing life into worn out, old mining truck tires.

“These tires are worn down enough where they can’t be used anymore, but we’re able to repurpose them for water and livestock use,” said Randy Holmquist.

What began as a personal endeavor has grown into a thriving, full-time business.

“I had used tire tanks on my ranch for years, was putting in some more water lines, and then one thing led to another where I ordered several from a company,” he said. “Then, I started getting into where I would sell them. About 10 years later, there was an opportunity to buy the company that was already doing this, so I started to expand my business in that way. I still have my ranch, but I rent it out and it is Heartland Tanks & Supply full-time now.”

Heartland Tanks & Supply continued to expand from there. Their flagship product, rubber water tanks, range in diameter from 5-13 feet – holding between 200 and 1,700 gallons. Rubber tires, with walls 4-6 inches thick, mean that water is insulated for cold winter months. Rubber tires are safe for livestock, and they stand up to abuse.

“At first, we outsourced to cut and process the tires, but now do this right here in Mitchell,” Holmquist said. “Each rubber tire is processed by two of our employees, Kip Myers and Steve Mogck, who are excellent and have been with the company since the start. We’ve added additional employees and updated some of our equipment and tire cutters over the years to try to make things more efficient as we’ve grown.”

For their tire tanks, the bottoms of the tanks are sealed through the company with either a steel plate or concrete. The steel plate is an option the company produces that makes the tanks portable for moving from pasture to pasture or around the lot. Tanks are also available in any size with concrete poured in the center. Customers also have the option for a tank without a bottom and can simply pour their own concrete to seal the bottom of the tank. Heartland Tanks & Supply also makes and sells a concrete cover for the wintertime that fits over any size tank. Besides tanks, the company also uses tires to produce and sell snow and backscrapers as well as gives away sidewalls that are cut off the tires to use for erosion control, windbreaks, tarping silage pits and other various uses. Beyond tires, Heartland Tanks & Supply has also grown to sell post and fencing supplies, freestanding panels, guardrails bale feeders and other related livestock supply needs.

Distribution for their products has continued to grow across the country.

“We’ve expanded to have more and more dealers, so our customers don’t have to travel as far,” Holmquist said. “Most of our dealers are in the surrounding states and it has worked really well for us where people can leave with a tank or another product without having to wait for it.”

There are a lot of logistics to manage, especially with sourcing tires, but that’s part of what Holmquist appreciates most about the business.

“Heartland Tanks & Supply is a fairly simple business, but it takes the right tools and right kind of people,” he said. “We have a great network. Everything we do is essentially hauled in or hauled out. It takes a lot of time to get in touch with tire companies. We get a lot of tires out of Minnesota’s Iron Range, and I’ve gotten quite a few tires from coal mines in Wyoming, Ohio and Indiana. There are times when there has been a shortage of tires, but fortunately, we haven’t had any problems in the last few years. At the end of the day, I really enjoy working with our customers, our dealers and the different trucking companies.”

There’s an old quote that says “Creativity isn’t finding something new. It is rearranging what you already know into a new mold.”

That’s what Holmquists and their team continue to do through Heartland Tanks & Supply — molding new purpose into something for livestock producers across the country.