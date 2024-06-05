Making Sense of Sustainability Panel Discussion

Date: Friday, June 21 (afternoon before South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation Prime Time Gala) Time: 3:30 p.m. (central) Press Conference with Panelists 4:30 p.m. Panel Discussion Location: Sheraton Sioux Falls Hotel Convention Center, Fontenelle Room (1211 North West Ave., Sioux Falls) Panelists: (bios included in the news release below) Cattle Rancher Brady Wulf, Clear Springs Cattle Company, Starbuck, Minnesota Don Gales, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Friona Industries the second-largest cattle feeder in the U.S. Tim Hardman, Global Sustainability Director at Fulton Marketing Group, one of the nation’s largest beef supply chain management companies Moderated by Jared Knock, Vice President of Business Development at AgSpire, and SD Rancher Details: Media also invited to 3:30 p.m. press conference with panelists No registration is required for media to attend this free event Audio and Video Recordings Available on event webpage following panel discussion. Media Contact: Lura Roti, 605-695-5872 (text messages preferred over voicemail) Lura@LRFreelance.com

A Friday, June 21 panel discussion held at 4:30 p.m. in Sioux Falls ahead of the 2024 South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation Prime Time Gala seeks to inform farmers and ranchers of the increasing opportunities for premiums, incentives, and cost-shares linked to sustainability. Hosted by AgSpire, the panel discussion will be held in the Fontenelle Room at the Sheraton Sioux Falls Hotel Convention Center (1211 North West Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota). 12

Expert Panel Focuses on Opportunities for Cattle Producers Interested in Sustainability

Beef cattle play an important role in sustainability, and sustainable management practices are critical for ranching resilience. With increasing opportunities for premiums, incentives, and cost-shares linked to sustainability, ranchers have new options to improve herd efficiencies as well as their soil and grassland health.

So, where do they go to find incentives, premiums and cost-share programs? And what impact will these programs have on their operations? During the Making Sense of Sustainability Panel Discussion, industry experts representing different sectors of the beef supply chain will discuss these opportunities, the benefits they have to cattle operations, and the impact they have on the industry as a whole.

Panelists: Rancher, Feeder, Supply Chain Manager

Brady Wulf, Clear Springs Cattle Company

Brady Wulf is a multi-generational cattle rancher, who works alongside his family on their ranch, Clear Springs Cattle Company, located south of Starbuck, Minnesota on the Glacial Ridge.

The Wulf family prioritizes regenerative agriculture, employing rotational grazing, no-till practices, and extensive cover cropping on their farmland.

Their cooperative efforts with adjacent government lands have demonstrated the beneficial effects of grazing on the landscape, notably enhancing the prairie’s biodiversity. Wulf is deeply committed to demonstrating how modern agriculture can address the carbon crisis by sequestering carbon in soil, feedstuffs and beef.

Don Gales, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Friona Industries

As Chairman and CEO, Gales plays a critical role in the growth and success of the second-largest cattle feeder in the U.S.

A visionary leader, Gales has a deep understanding of the beef industry and the ability to identify and capitalize on emerging trends.

He has extensive experience in grain processing, grain trading and risk management strategies from 40 years of working in various executive roles within agriculture.

Tim Hardman, Global Sustainability Director at Fulton Marketing Group

Tim joined Fulton Market Group in January 2023 as Global Sustainability Director from his role as Beef Director for WWF US. Prior to this, Tim spent 11 years at Cargill where he worked in beef production, sales, pricing, and product management.

With a strong belief in the triple bottom line approach to sustainability being environmentally sound, economically viable, and socially acceptable, Tim works closely with all McDonald’s system stakeholders including various McDonald’s markets, grinders, approved suppliers, and other upstream producers.

An animal science graduate of Kansas State University Tim serves as a council member for the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, US Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, and US Roundtable for Sustainable Poultry and Eggs.

Moderated by Jared Knock, South Dakota Rancher and Vice President of Business Development at AgSpire

Jared Knock is a farmer and rancher from Eastern South Dakota, with a diversified crop and livestock operation that focuses on cow/calf production.

As a Vice President of Business Development at AgSpire, a company he co-founded three years ago, Jared leverages his 25 years of on-the-ground experience to drive practical and natural solutions within agriculture. AgSpire is focused on program development and implementation to advance sustainability goals and metrics in the food and agriculture sector.

Additionally, Jared is the owner of Dakota Vision Ag – an ag retailer specializing in enhanced forage options, restoration of soil health, and grazing system improvements. Jared holds degrees in animal science from South Dakota State University and China Agricultural University in Beijing.

All are invited to a free happy hour & panel discussion

AgSpire is an organization that works to support agriculture producers, providing expert technical assistance and connecting them with private and public funds to implement sustainable practices.

For cattle producers’ convenience, the panel discussion is hosted the day before the 2024 Prime Time Gala. The Friday, June 21 Panel discussion is open to all producers and media. The discussion begins at 4:30 p.m. with a complimentary social.

Press Conference at 3:30 p.m.

A press conference with the panelists will be held ahead of the event at 3:30 p.m. for media. Video and audio recordings of the press conference and panel discussion will be available for media following the event. To learn more about AgSpire, the host of this event, visit http://www.AgSpire.com .

Media Contact: Lura Roti, 605-695-5872 (text messages preferred over voicemail) Lura@LRFreelance.com

