MAN UP CRUSADE: Last Chance Stampede & Fair goes purple for domestic violence awareness

Helena, Mont. – July 6, 2023 – Purple will be the color du jour on July 28 at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair in Helena.

That’s the night for the Man Up Crusade, a crusade to stop domestic violence.

Fans are asked to wear purple to the rodeo on that night, to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence.

Even the pickup men got in the action of the Man Up Crusade with their purple shirts at the 2022 Last Chance Stampede. This year’s Man Up night is July 28, to bring awareness to domestic violence. Burning Ember Photography, Josh Homer | Courtesy photo man-up-crusade-last-chance-stampede-2022-by-josh-homer

It’s a cause Lewis and Clark County Under Sheriff Brent Colbert can get behind.

Domestic violence calls are some of the worst calls law enforcement goes to, he said. “The reason is that you have partners who still love each other, they want the violence to stop, but they don’t want their partner to be in trouble.” The abused can turn on law enforcement, when they see the problems their partner might face.

Last year was the first year the Last Chance Stampede held a Man Up Crusade; over $5,000 was raised through the raffle of a buckle, a 50/50 raffle, and tips from beer sales at the Stampede, donated by the Exchange Club of Helena.

This year, proceeds from the Man Up Crusade at the Stampede will be donated to the YWCA of Helena.

The YWCA focuses on serving women and children and housing those who are unhoused.

The cause of homelessness, especially for women, can be three-fold, said Kellie Dold, Director of Development for the YWCA. “When you look at homelessness among women,” she said, “there are tie-in factors. The first is poverty, the next is substance use disorder or mental health disorder, and the third is violence of some sort, mostly domestic violence.”

The YWCA focuses on more than providing shelter, Dold said. They provide services that are needed, such as group services, therapeutic services, child care, and more.

Dold is thankful for the partnership with the Stampede.

“We’re so grateful the Stampede chose the YWCA. It will help us spread the word of our mission to our community, and it will help us in supporting what we do daily.

“The YWCA wouldn’t be what it is without the Helena community, so I know they’ll show up to support us on Friday night. They’ll be wearing purple.”

Under Sherriff Colbert and his wife are purchasing the buckle, which is to be raffled off.

The Last Chance Stampede and Fair is July 26-29 at the Lewis and Clark Co. Fairgrounds. The Night Show on July 26 features Nelly. Three nights of rodeo follow, July 27-29, starting at 7 pm each night. Concerts follow the rodeo (and require their own ticket purchase) Broadway’s Rock of Ages on July 28 at 9:30 pm and Diamond Rio on July 29 at 9:30 pm.

Rodeo tickets range in price from $21-$26 and can be purchased online at LCCFairgrounds.com, at the fairgrounds office during business hours, and at the gate (as supply lasts).

For more information, visit the website or call 406.457.8516.

–Last Chance Stampede & Fair