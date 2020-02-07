Management Transition at National Institute for Animal Agriculture

NIAA leaders engage Roots & Legacies for interim management

Over the past decade, the National Institute for Animal Agriculture (NIAA) has contracted with the National Livestock Producers Association (NLPA) for management of the association. Several months ago NLPA shifted its management structure. This shift represented a timely opportunity for the NIAA board of directors to strategically review options for the association. As a result, earlier this year, the NIAA board of directors approved an agreement to engage with Roots & Legacies Consulting, Inc. to provide interim management services for the organization. J.J. Jones, co-founder of Roots & Legacies, will serve as interim executive director and will lead the Roots & Legacies team to ensure NIAA continues to be a leader in the animal agriculture space.

The interim agreement is for six months. In addition to providing Roots & Legacies with counsel and guidance during the interim period, the NIAA board of directors will initiate a strategic planning process – following NIAA’s April 2020 annual conference. The association also will issue a request for proposals (RFP) to secure ongoing management for NIAA.

Please make note new contact information for the National Institute for Animal Agriculture:

Address

1310A Westloop Place

#122

Manhattan, KS 66502

Phone

(833) 877-0121

E-mail

Communications@AnimalAgriculture.org

–NIAA