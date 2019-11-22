Managing Soil: Maximizing Profit Workshop to be held Dec. 3 in Colton

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension will host the “Managing Soil: Maximizing Profit” workshop in Colton on Dec. 3. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. and the workshop runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Managing soil for profitability is always important, but it becomes even more relevant today with the tough environmental conditions and profitability issues many farmers face,” explained Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist. “This workshop brings together experts from across the region to share soil best management practices to increase efficiencies and farm profits.”

Topics:

Crop Rotation – Kelly Cooper, Research Agronomist at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center

Soil Resiliency – Dr. Ray Ward, Chairman of the Board, Ward Labs

Integration of Livestock in Cropping Systems – Dr. Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension Environmental Stewardship Specialist

Challenges on the Farm – Andrea Bjornestad, SDSU Extension Mental Health Specialist

Soil Health Research at the South Dakota State University Southeast Research Farm – Peter Sexton, Farm Manager and SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping Systems Specialist

Financial Panel: State of South Dakota Farm Economy – Jayson Plamp, Vice President of Ag Banking at First Dakota National Bank; Julie Underwood, CEO of TruCount CPA; Carl Johnson, Farmer Marketing Consultant at Hurley and Associates; Chet Edinger, Partner at Edinger Brothers Farm

Event sponsors include: Soil Health Nexus, South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Mustang Seeds, Farm Credit Services of America, Improving Production with Integrated Crop Livestock Systems Grant, Southeast Research Farm, South Dakota No-Till Association and the South Dakota Soil and Water Conservation Society.

CCA credits are available. The workshop will be held at Taopi Hall located at 102 E 3rd St., Colton, S.D. The registration deadline is Nov. 22, but walk-ins will be welcome. To register, call 605-995-7378 or visit extension.sdstate.edu/events. Registration is $20 and includes lunch. To learn more, contact Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist, at Sara.Bauder@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension