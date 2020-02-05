Mandan Saddle Club honors 2019 champs

Pee Wee Division Event Champions (l to r): Macey Mosset, Pete Maher, Timber Benson, and Tenley Kleeman.Not pictured: Hayes Weinberger.



The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club honored member contestants for 2019 season achievements at a celebration held Jan. 25 at the Eagles Club, Mandan. Awards are based on points earned at three rodeos held between June and August. Champions are as follows:

Senior Division (age 15 and older)

 All-Around – Caydon Roshau, Bismarck

 Reserve All-Around – Karie Bauer, Mandan

 Breakaway Roping – (tie) Caydon Roshau and Morgan McDowall, both of Bismarck

 Tie-Down Roping – Caydon Roshau, Bismarck

 Team Roping – Caydon Roshau and Brad Roshau, both of Bismarck

 Barrel Racing – Karie Bauer, Mandan

 Goat Tying – Karie Bauer, Mandan

 Keyhole Race – Josie Schwab, Linton

 Pole Bending – Karie Bauer, Mandan

Junior Division (ages 10 to 14)

 All-Around – Wyatt Schwab, Linton

 Reserve All-Around – Carli Roshau, Bismarck

 Steer Riding – Wyatt Schwab, Linton

 Breakaway Roping – Carli Roshau, Bismarck

 Tie-Down Roping – Kenneth Hagen, Mandan

 Barrel Racing – Myah Mosset, Hazen

 Goat Tying – (tie) Wyatt Schwab, Linton; and Myah Mosset, Hazen

 Keyhole Race – Wyatt Schwab, Linton

 Pole Bending – Carli Roshau, Bismarck

Peewee Division (ages 7-9)

 All-Around – Pete Maher, McLaughlin, S.D.

 Reserve All-Around – Macey Mosset, Bismarck

 Calf Riding – Hayes Weinberger, Breien

 Barrel Racing – (tie) Macey Mosset, Bismarck; and Pete Maher, McLaughlin, S.D.

 Dummy Roping – Pete Maher, McLaughlin, S.D.

 Goat Tail Tying – Timber Benson, Morristown, S.D.

 Keyhole Race – Tenley Kleeman, Killdeer

 Pole Bending – Pete Maher, McLaughlin, S.D.

Beginner Division (ages 6 & under)

 All-Around – Retro Benson, Morristown, S.D.

 Reserve All-Around – Lane Erickson, Bismarck

 Barrel Racing – Berkley Kleeman, Killdeer

 Dummy Roping – Lane Erickson, Bismarck

 Pole Bending – Retro Benson, Morristown, S.D.

 Keyhole Race – Retro Benson, Morristown, S.D.

Open Division

 Chute Dogging – Caydon Roshau, Bismarck

 Pro-Am Team Roping – Colton Berreth, Mandan.

All-around winners received saddles donated in part Roshau Chiropractic, Bismarck; Dave’s Sales and Service, Center; and Chad Berger Bucking Bulls, Mandan. Reserve all-around champions received trophy buckles and event champions received saddle blankets, headstalls and halters from the Mandan Horse and Saddle Club.

Jackets presented to members competing in high school rodeo were sponsored in part by Farm Credit Services.

Lane Erickson, Bismarck, was honored with the Buddy Kahl Memorial Traveling “Beginner Persistent Rider” Trophy. The trophy is presented to the beginner contestant who earns the most points during the season, yet who did not win an all-around award at a rodeo.

Pete Maher received the Becky Fisher Memorial Traveling Trophy as the contestant who earned the most points in timed and game events.

Members chose J.D. and Sara Bubel, Center, to receive the club’s traveling Dedication Award for their volunteerism that included serving as the stock contractor for rodeos, timing, serving on the board of directors and assisting with prize arrangements.

Club members also elected directors for the 2020 season as follows: President, Ellen Huber, Mandan; Vice President, Ida Erickson, Bismarck; Arena Co-Directors, John Schaffner and Ron Mosset, both of Bismarck; Secretary, Bobbi McDowall, Bismarck; Treasurer, Ashley Ross, Bismarck; Directors-At-Large, Sara Bubel, Center; Molly Backhaus, Glen Ullin; Kerry Mosset, Bismarck; and Patty Mosset, Hazen; and Youth Directors, Sheridan Bubel, Center; Kenneth Hagen, Mandan; Morgan McDowall, Bismarck; and Sydney Mosset, Hazen.

Dates for 2020 rodeos are June 7, July 26 and Sept. 5. Learn more at http://www.mandanhorseandsaddle.com.

–Mandan Saddle Club