Mandan Saddle Club honors 2019 champs
The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club honored member contestants for 2019 season achievements at a celebration held Jan. 25 at the Eagles Club, Mandan. Awards are based on points earned at three rodeos held between June and August. Champions are as follows:
Senior Division (age 15 and older)
All-Around – Caydon Roshau, Bismarck
Reserve All-Around – Karie Bauer, Mandan
Breakaway Roping – (tie) Caydon Roshau and Morgan McDowall, both of Bismarck
Tie-Down Roping – Caydon Roshau, Bismarck
Team Roping – Caydon Roshau and Brad Roshau, both of Bismarck
Barrel Racing – Karie Bauer, Mandan
Goat Tying – Karie Bauer, Mandan
Keyhole Race – Josie Schwab, Linton
Pole Bending – Karie Bauer, Mandan
Junior Division (ages 10 to 14)
All-Around – Wyatt Schwab, Linton
Reserve All-Around – Carli Roshau, Bismarck
Steer Riding – Wyatt Schwab, Linton
Breakaway Roping – Carli Roshau, Bismarck
Tie-Down Roping – Kenneth Hagen, Mandan
Barrel Racing – Myah Mosset, Hazen
Goat Tying – (tie) Wyatt Schwab, Linton; and Myah Mosset, Hazen
Keyhole Race – Wyatt Schwab, Linton
Pole Bending – Carli Roshau, Bismarck
Peewee Division (ages 7-9)
All-Around – Pete Maher, McLaughlin, S.D.
Reserve All-Around – Macey Mosset, Bismarck
Calf Riding – Hayes Weinberger, Breien
Barrel Racing – (tie) Macey Mosset, Bismarck; and Pete Maher, McLaughlin, S.D.
Dummy Roping – Pete Maher, McLaughlin, S.D.
Goat Tail Tying – Timber Benson, Morristown, S.D.
Keyhole Race – Tenley Kleeman, Killdeer
Pole Bending – Pete Maher, McLaughlin, S.D.
Beginner Division (ages 6 & under)
All-Around – Retro Benson, Morristown, S.D.
Reserve All-Around – Lane Erickson, Bismarck
Barrel Racing – Berkley Kleeman, Killdeer
Dummy Roping – Lane Erickson, Bismarck
Pole Bending – Retro Benson, Morristown, S.D.
Keyhole Race – Retro Benson, Morristown, S.D.
Open Division
Chute Dogging – Caydon Roshau, Bismarck
Pro-Am Team Roping – Colton Berreth, Mandan.
All-around winners received saddles donated in part Roshau Chiropractic, Bismarck; Dave’s Sales and Service, Center; and Chad Berger Bucking Bulls, Mandan. Reserve all-around champions received trophy buckles and event champions received saddle blankets, headstalls and halters from the Mandan Horse and Saddle Club.
Jackets presented to members competing in high school rodeo were sponsored in part by Farm Credit Services.
Lane Erickson, Bismarck, was honored with the Buddy Kahl Memorial Traveling “Beginner Persistent Rider” Trophy. The trophy is presented to the beginner contestant who earns the most points during the season, yet who did not win an all-around award at a rodeo.
Pete Maher received the Becky Fisher Memorial Traveling Trophy as the contestant who earned the most points in timed and game events.
Members chose J.D. and Sara Bubel, Center, to receive the club’s traveling Dedication Award for their volunteerism that included serving as the stock contractor for rodeos, timing, serving on the board of directors and assisting with prize arrangements.
Club members also elected directors for the 2020 season as follows: President, Ellen Huber, Mandan; Vice President, Ida Erickson, Bismarck; Arena Co-Directors, John Schaffner and Ron Mosset, both of Bismarck; Secretary, Bobbi McDowall, Bismarck; Treasurer, Ashley Ross, Bismarck; Directors-At-Large, Sara Bubel, Center; Molly Backhaus, Glen Ullin; Kerry Mosset, Bismarck; and Patty Mosset, Hazen; and Youth Directors, Sheridan Bubel, Center; Kenneth Hagen, Mandan; Morgan McDowall, Bismarck; and Sydney Mosset, Hazen.
Dates for 2020 rodeos are June 7, July 26 and Sept. 5. Learn more at http://www.mandanhorseandsaddle.com.
–Mandan Saddle Club