TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 25, 2019

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourhe, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

143 Yearling Bulls – $5,498

April 25, 2019 found a powerful set of bulls backed by a “one year unconditional guarantee” and packed seats for the Mangen Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale held at Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, South Dakota Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 48 at $14,500, MAR GRANDVIEW 8548, DOB 3/25/18, DL GRANDVIEW 576 x MIZPAH PRIDE 0312, sold to Scherbenske Angus, Lehr, ND

Lot 40 at $14,000, MAR GRANDVIEW 8540, DOB 3/18/18, DL GRANDVIEW 576 x MIZPAH ROSE 0183, sold to Edgar Bros., Rockham, SD

Lot 131 at $11,000, CCA BULLSEYE 8631, DOB 3/18/18, GS BULLSEYE 629 x MIZPAH RETTE 2226, sold to Green Mountain Angus Ranch, Ryegate, MT

Lot 77 at $10,500, MAR ACTIVE DUTY 8577, DOB 2/27/18, GMAR ACTIVE DUTY D103 x MIZPAH MOLLY 6008, sold to Scherbenske Angus, Lehr, ND

Lot 32 at $9,500, MAR TIGER 8532, DOB 3/24/18, GS TIGER 333 x MIZPAH PAMELA 9273, sold to Richards Angus, Belfield, ND