Mann, Costa lead letter urging USDA to re-establish reports

House Agriculture Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Subcommittee Chairman Tracey Mann, R-Kan., and Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., the ranking member on the subcommittee, led a letter last week which asked Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to re-establish several reports that the National Agricultural Statistics Service has discontinued.Vilsack has said NASS discontinued the reports because Congress did not appropriate enough money for the USDA division.”

The reports slated for discontinuation are highly valuable to the entire U.S. agricultural sector, and particularly for cattle, cotton, and grain,” said the lawmakers. “Relatedly, the reports offer a great deal of transparency and market anticipation for the entire agricultural sector.””While we recognize that NASS has seen a modest year-over-year appropriations reduction, we hold that the costs to industry will be more adverse than the cost- savings NASS may realize through cessation of these reports,” the letter stated.

The letter is supported by the National Grain and Feed Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Cotton Council, American Farm Bureau Federation, Livestock Marketing Association, Beef Alliance, and the American Livestock Markets and Dealers Association, Costa noted in a news release.

–The Hagstrom Report