Many regional cattle earn accolades at National Western Stock Show in Denver, 2024
Editor’s note: We gathered up some results from the National Western Stock Show to showcase showmen and women in our region. This is not an exhaustive list of results. If we missed a champion or reserve from our region, please let me know! – Carrie
See https://livestockentry.nationalwestern.com/results for a more full list of results.
Grand Champion Angus Carload
KREBS RANCH
Gordon, Nebraska
Entry# 5511060
Back #7
Reserve Grand Champion Carload
CHESTNUT ANGUS
Pipestone , Minnesota
Entry# 5509955
Back #6
Grand Champion Hereford Carload
LANDGREN RANCH
Bartlett, Nebraska
Entry# 5510074
Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Carload
HARVIE RANCHING
Olds, Alberta
Entry# 5509259
Back #6004
Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Angus Heifers
DAVID DICKERSON
Paradise, Kansas
Entry# 5510503
Back #1
Grand Champion Pen of Three Angus Heifers
CHESTNUT ANGUS
Pipestone , Minnesota
Entry# 5509945
Back #2
Champion Pen of Three Lim-Flex Bulls
BRUCE LAWRENCE
ANTON, Texas
Entry# 5510455
Back #5168
Reserve Champion Pen of Three Lim-Flex Bulls
AUSTIN HAGER
Karlsruhe, North Dakota
Entry# 5508605
Back #5170
Grand Champion Pen of Three Red Angus Females
SIX MILE RANCH
Fir Mountain, Saskatchewan
Entry# 5510804
Back #5217
Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Red Angus Females
L83 RANCH
WESTHOPE, North Dakota
Entry# 5509640
Back #5220
Champion Pen of Three Shorthorn Heifers
PEARL VALLEY SHORTHORNS
Valley City, North Dakota
Entry# 5504237
Back #5241
Reserve Champion Pen of Three Shorthorn Heifers
VOGEL SHORTHORN FARM
Rogers, North Dakota
Entry# 5512125
Back #5242
Champion Pen of Five Simmental Bulls
SCOTT SCHAAKE
westmoreland , Kansas
Entry# 5509649
Back #5285
Reserve Champion Pen of Five Simmental Bulls
JERRY LEE
Columbia, Missouri
Entry# 5510188
Back #5279
Champion Pen of Three Simmental Bulls
MATT AGGEN
harmony, Minnesota
Entry# 5509015
Back #5246
Reserve Champion Pen of Three Simmental Bulls
FREKING CATTLE
Tecumseh, Nebraska
Entry# 5508330
Back #5263
Champion Pen of Three Simmental Females
CK CATTLE
Highmore, South Dakota
Entry# 5511134
Back #5253
Reserve Champion Pen of Three Simmental Females
BRENDA BEESON JOCK BEESON
crawford, Nebraska
Entry# 5508582
Back #5271
Grand Champion Charolais Bull
ADAM MCCALL
Richmond, Kansas
Entry# 5509585
Back #3413
Registration # : M985266
Animal DOB : 11/04/2022
Additional Owner Name : AM Livestock, Carr Cattle Co, Dybdal Charolais
Reserve Grand Champion Charolais Bull
CK CATTLE
Highmore, South Dakota
Entry# 5510710
Back #3357
Registration # : EM973587
Animal DOB : 02/22/2022
Additional Owner Name : Cagney Effling
Grand Champion Charolais Female
SARA SULLIVAN
Dunlap , Iowa
Entry# 5515506
Back #3443
Registration # : F1325815
Animal DOB : 03/12/2022
Additional Owner Name :
Reserve Grand Champion Charolais Female
JENNA TLACH
Prole, Iowa
Entry# 5512662
Back #3453
Reserve Grand Champion Balancer Female
WARNER BEEF GENETICS
ARAPAHOE, Nebraska
Entry# 5511783
Back #3539
Registration # : AMGV1579737
Animal DOB : 03/01/2023
Additional Owner Name :
Grand Champion Balancer Bull
SEPTEMBER FARMS
FRANKLIN, Nebraska
Entry# 5511287
Back #3520
Registration # : 1576519
Animal DOB : 03/03/2023
Additional Owner Name : Triple K Gelbvieh
Reserve Grand Champion Balancer Bull
CODY BROWN
Dwight, Kansas
Entry# 5510673
Back #3503
Registration # : AMGV1510685
Animal DOB : 01/14/2021
Additional Owner Name : Kaycee Brown, Boehler Gelbviehs, Sanford Cattle Co. & Sueferer Farms
Grand Champion Female
GRANT WALAHOSKI
OVERTON, Nebraska
Entry# 5512055
Back #3534
Registration # : AMGV 1571319
Animal DOB : 12/22/2022
Additional Owner Name : September Farms
Reserve Grand Champion Female
LONESOME DOVE RANCH
Ponteix, Saskatchewan
Entry# 5509418
Back #3507
Registration # : CDGV183707
Animal DOB : 01/26/2023
Additional Owner Name :
Grand Champion Bull
TEAGAN BUTTERFIELD
Atkinson, Nebraska
Entry# 5513128
Back #3506
Registration # : AMGV1541688
Animal DOB : 03/25/2022
Additional Owner Name :
Grand Champion Balancer Female
SEPTEMBER FARMS
FRANKLIN, Nebraska
Entry# 5511285
Back #3523
Registration # : 1540396
Animal DOB : 02/09/2023
Additional Owner Name : Lucky Cross Ranch
Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull
ABBIEGAIL SHOBE
Wyandotte, Oklahoma
Entry# 5512481
Back #3528
Registration # : AMGV1547063
Animal DOB : 05/11/2022
Grand Champion Horned Hereford Bull
KYNSLEIGH KREBS
Gordon, Nebraska
Entry# 5512145
Back #3734
Registration # : 44403599
Animal DOB : 02/17/2022
Additional Owner Name :
Reserve Grand Champion Horned Hereford Bull
CHESNEY DOUBET
Belgrade, Montana
Entry# 5512290
Back #3671
Registration # : 44394193
Animal DOB : 01/02/2022
Additional Owner Name : Doubet Cattle
Grand Champion Horned Hereford Heifer
KENNEDY HOFFMAN
Thedford, Nebraska
Entry# 5513983
Back #3716
Registration # : 44371646
Animal DOB : 04/08/2022
Additional Owner Name :
Reserve Grand Champion Horned Hereford Heifer
IRELAND MCAREAVEY
Crooks, South Dakota
Entry# 5510826
Back #3771
Registration # : 44388893
Animal DOB : 02/28/2022
Additional Owner Name :
Grand Champion Polled Hereford Bull
COLYER HEREFORDS INC
Bruneau, Idaho
Entry# 5509393
Back #3631
Registration # : 44359827
Animal DOB : 01/16/2022
Additional Owner Name :
Reserve Grand Champion Polled Hereford Bull
KEVIN JENSEN
Courtland, Kansas
Entry# 5509597
Back #3721
Registration # : P44474146
Animal DOB : 02/13/2023
Additional Owner Name :
Grand Champion Polled Hereford Heifer
HUDSON MYERS
Edmond, Oklahoma
Entry# 5509866
Back #3808
Registration # : 44381800
Animal DOB : 05/16/2022
Additional Owner Name : Finley Myers
Reserve Grand Champion Polled Hereford Heifer
HAYDEN HOFFMAN
Thedford, Nebraska
Entry# 5513970
Back #3713
Registration # : 44363213
Animal DOB : 06/15/2022
Grand Champion Limousin Female
CARLY KOLTERMAN
Garland, Nebraska
Entry# 5511972
Back #4147
Registration # : LFF2526603
Animal DOB : 03/17/2022
Additional Owner Name :
Reserve Grand Champion Limousin Bull
FORT HAYS STATE UNIVERSITY
Hays, Kansas
Entry# 5511338
Back #4154
Registration # : LFM2607990
Animal DOB : 03/04/2023
Additional Owner Name :
Reserve Grand Champion Limousin Female
BEN SPENCER
Gibbon, Nebraska
Entry# 5511451
Back #4146
Reserve Grand Champion Red Angus Bull
L83 RANCH
WESTHOPE, North Dakota
Entry# 5510733
Back #4533
Registration # : 4669249
Animal DOB : 03/06/2022
Additional Owner Name : Moose Creek Red Angus
Award: Grand Champion Red Angus Female
HADLEY HARTMAN
Tecumseh, Nebraska
Entry# 5509074
Back #4523
Reserve Grand Champion Shorthorn Female
JAYCIE STUTZMAN
MILFORD, Nebraska
Entry# 5509656
Back #4712
Registration # : *x4344673
Animal DOB : 03/05/2022
Additional Owner Name :
Award: Reserve Grand Champion Shorthorn Bull
BROCK STUDER
Creston, Iowa
Entry# 5511263
Back #4709
Grand Champion Simmental Heifer
KENIDEY EFFLING
Highmore, South Dakota
Entry# 5510876
Back #4877
Reserve Grand Champion Simmental Heifer
BRADY EDGE
WEST BRANCH, Iowa
Entry# 5507752