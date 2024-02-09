Many regional cattle earn accolades at National Western Stock Show in Denver, 2024

Editor’s note: We gathered up some results from the National Western Stock Show to showcase showmen and women in our region. This is not an exhaustive list of results. If we missed a champion or reserve from our region, please let me know! – Carrie

See https://livestockentry.nationalwestern.com/results for a more full list of results.

Landgren Ranch’s champion carload of spring bull calves saw an average weight of 1,168 pounds, and a weight per day of age (WDA) of 3.97. The group was sired by Green JCS Makers Mark 22 and JDH AH Lincoln 106H ET. The reserve champion carload and junior bull calf carload was exhibited by Harvie Ranching, Olds, Alberta. The group was sired by NJW 16G 254G Ridge 5J, NJW PMH Commitment 137J, Harvie OVHF Hudson ET 174, Harvie OVHF Empower ET 5, NJW 133A 199B Cowboss 138, and NJW 202C 81E Steward 98G. The average weight of the group was 1,213 pounds with a calculated WDA of 3.47. Ch-Carload-NWSS-2024

Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb., won grand champion carload of bulls at the 2024 National Western Stock Show’s Angus Pen and Carload Show, Jan. 13 in Denver, Colo. The 10 January and February 2023 bulls posted an average weight of 1,307 pounds and posted an average scrotal circumference of 37.7 centimeters. They are sired by KR Splash 8903F, TR Sully 0073H, Connealy I Beam, Kraye Big Country 0179, Panther Cr Incredible 6704, KR Rally 9064, 8N Academy 2101 and LAR Man In Black. Adam Sawyer, Bassett, Neb.; Doug Stevenson, Laurel, Mont.; and John Toledo, Visalia, Calif., evaluated the two carloads and 22 pens. Legacy Livestock Imaging | Courtesy photo GC_Carload

Grand Champion Angus Carload

KREBS RANCH

Gordon, Nebraska

Entry# 5511060

Back #7

Reserve Grand Champion Carload

CHESTNUT ANGUS

Pipestone , Minnesota

Entry# 5509955

Back #6

Grand Champion Hereford Carload

LANDGREN RANCH

Bartlett, Nebraska

Entry# 5510074

Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Carload

HARVIE RANCHING

Olds, Alberta

Entry# 5509259

Back #6004

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Angus Heifers

DAVID DICKERSON

Paradise, Kansas

Entry# 5510503

Back #1

Grand Champion Pen of Three Angus Heifers

CHESTNUT ANGUS

Pipestone , Minnesota

Entry# 5509945

Back #2

Champion Pen of Three Lim-Flex Bulls

BRUCE LAWRENCE

ANTON, Texas

Entry# 5510455

Back #5168

Reserve Champion Pen of Three Lim-Flex Bulls

AUSTIN HAGER

Karlsruhe, North Dakota

Entry# 5508605

Back #5170

Grand Champion Pen of Three Red Angus Females

SIX MILE RANCH

Fir Mountain, Saskatchewan

Entry# 5510804

Back #5217

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Red Angus Females

L83 RANCH

WESTHOPE, North Dakota

Entry# 5509640

Back #5220

Champion Pen of Three Shorthorn Heifers

PEARL VALLEY SHORTHORNS

Valley City, North Dakota

Entry# 5504237

Back #5241

Reserve Champion Pen of Three Shorthorn Heifers

VOGEL SHORTHORN FARM

Rogers, North Dakota

Entry# 5512125

Back #5242

Champion Pen of Five Simmental Bulls

SCOTT SCHAAKE

westmoreland , Kansas

Entry# 5509649

Back #5285

Reserve Champion Pen of Five Simmental Bulls

JERRY LEE

Columbia, Missouri

Entry# 5510188

Back #5279

Champion Pen of Three Simmental Bulls

MATT AGGEN

harmony, Minnesota

Entry# 5509015

Back #5246

Reserve Champion Pen of Three Simmental Bulls

FREKING CATTLE

Tecumseh, Nebraska

Entry# 5508330

Back #5263

Champion Pen of Three Simmental Females

CK CATTLE

Highmore, South Dakota

Entry# 5511134

Back #5253

Reserve Champion Pen of Three Simmental Females

BRENDA BEESON JOCK BEESON

crawford, Nebraska

Entry# 5508582

Back #5271

Grand Champion Charolais Bull

ADAM MCCALL

Richmond, Kansas

Entry# 5509585

Back #3413

Registration # : M985266

Animal DOB : 11/04/2022

Additional Owner Name : AM Livestock, Carr Cattle Co, Dybdal Charolais

Reserve Grand Champion Charolais Bull

CK CATTLE

Highmore, South Dakota

Entry# 5510710

Back #3357

Registration # : EM973587

Animal DOB : 02/22/2022

Additional Owner Name : Cagney Effling

Grand Champion Charolais Female

SARA SULLIVAN

Dunlap , Iowa

Entry# 5515506

Back #3443

Registration # : F1325815

Animal DOB : 03/12/2022

Additional Owner Name :

Reserve Grand Champion Charolais Female

JENNA TLACH

Prole, Iowa

Entry# 5512662

Back #3453

Reserve Grand Champion Balancer Female

WARNER BEEF GENETICS

ARAPAHOE, Nebraska

Entry# 5511783

Back #3539

Registration # : AMGV1579737

Animal DOB : 03/01/2023

Additional Owner Name :

Grand Champion Balancer Bull

SEPTEMBER FARMS

FRANKLIN, Nebraska

Entry# 5511287

Back #3520

Registration # : 1576519

Animal DOB : 03/03/2023

Additional Owner Name : Triple K Gelbvieh

Reserve Grand Champion Balancer Bull

CODY BROWN

Dwight, Kansas

Entry# 5510673

Back #3503

Registration # : AMGV1510685

Animal DOB : 01/14/2021

Additional Owner Name : Kaycee Brown, Boehler Gelbviehs, Sanford Cattle Co. & Sueferer Farms

Grand Champion Female

GRANT WALAHOSKI

OVERTON, Nebraska

Entry# 5512055

Back #3534

Registration # : AMGV 1571319

Animal DOB : 12/22/2022

Additional Owner Name : September Farms

Reserve Grand Champion Female

LONESOME DOVE RANCH

Ponteix, Saskatchewan

Entry# 5509418

Back #3507

Registration # : CDGV183707

Animal DOB : 01/26/2023

Additional Owner Name :

Grand Champion Bull

TEAGAN BUTTERFIELD

Atkinson, Nebraska

Entry# 5513128

Back #3506

Registration # : AMGV1541688

Animal DOB : 03/25/2022

Additional Owner Name :

Grand Champion Balancer Female

SEPTEMBER FARMS

FRANKLIN, Nebraska

Entry# 5511285

Back #3523

Registration # : 1540396

Animal DOB : 02/09/2023

Additional Owner Name : Lucky Cross Ranch

Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull

ABBIEGAIL SHOBE

Wyandotte, Oklahoma

Entry# 5512481

Back #3528

Registration # : AMGV1547063

Animal DOB : 05/11/2022

Grand Champion Horned Hereford Bull

KYNSLEIGH KREBS

Gordon, Nebraska

Entry# 5512145

Back #3734

Registration # : 44403599

Animal DOB : 02/17/2022

Additional Owner Name :

Reserve Grand Champion Horned Hereford Bull

CHESNEY DOUBET

Belgrade, Montana

Entry# 5512290

Back #3671

Registration # : 44394193

Animal DOB : 01/02/2022

Additional Owner Name : Doubet Cattle

Grand Champion Horned Hereford Heifer

KENNEDY HOFFMAN

Thedford, Nebraska

Entry# 5513983

Back #3716

Registration # : 44371646

Animal DOB : 04/08/2022

Additional Owner Name :

Reserve Grand Champion Horned Hereford Heifer

IRELAND MCAREAVEY

Crooks, South Dakota

Entry# 5510826

Back #3771

Registration # : 44388893

Animal DOB : 02/28/2022

Additional Owner Name :

Grand Champion Polled Hereford Bull

COLYER HEREFORDS INC

Bruneau, Idaho

Entry# 5509393

Back #3631

Registration # : 44359827

Animal DOB : 01/16/2022

Additional Owner Name :

Reserve Grand Champion Polled Hereford Bull

KEVIN JENSEN

Courtland, Kansas

Entry# 5509597

Back #3721

Registration # : P44474146

Animal DOB : 02/13/2023

Additional Owner Name :

Grand Champion Polled Hereford Heifer

HUDSON MYERS

Edmond, Oklahoma

Entry# 5509866

Back #3808

Registration # : 44381800

Animal DOB : 05/16/2022

Additional Owner Name : Finley Myers

Reserve Grand Champion Polled Hereford Heifer

HAYDEN HOFFMAN

Thedford, Nebraska

Entry# 5513970

Back #3713

Registration # : 44363213

Animal DOB : 06/15/2022

Grand Champion Limousin Female

CARLY KOLTERMAN

Garland, Nebraska

Entry# 5511972

Back #4147

Registration # : LFF2526603

Animal DOB : 03/17/2022

Additional Owner Name :

Reserve Grand Champion Limousin Bull

FORT HAYS STATE UNIVERSITY

Hays, Kansas

Entry# 5511338

Back #4154

Registration # : LFM2607990

Animal DOB : 03/04/2023

Additional Owner Name :

Reserve Grand Champion Limousin Female

BEN SPENCER

Gibbon, Nebraska

Entry# 5511451

Back #4146

Reserve Grand Champion Red Angus Bull

L83 RANCH

WESTHOPE, North Dakota

Entry# 5510733

Back #4533

Registration # : 4669249

Animal DOB : 03/06/2022

Additional Owner Name : Moose Creek Red Angus

Award: Grand Champion Red Angus Female

HADLEY HARTMAN

Tecumseh, Nebraska

Entry# 5509074

Back #4523

Reserve Grand Champion Shorthorn Female

JAYCIE STUTZMAN

MILFORD, Nebraska

Entry# 5509656

Back #4712

Registration # : *x4344673

Animal DOB : 03/05/2022

Additional Owner Name :

Award: Reserve Grand Champion Shorthorn Bull

BROCK STUDER

Creston, Iowa

Entry# 5511263

Back #4709

Grand Champion Simmental Heifer

KENIDEY EFFLING

Highmore, South Dakota

Entry# 5510876

Back #4877

Reserve Grand Champion Simmental Heifer

BRADY EDGE

WEST BRANCH, Iowa

Entry# 5507752