March 18 seminar to provide info about livestock facility regulations

SIOUX FALLS, SD – South Dakota farm and ranch families who are interested in expanding their livestock operations or building new facilities face a number of questions about county and state permitting, barn construction, nutrient management plans, and many more topics.

A free informational meeting to help answer those questions is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18, at the East River Electric Cooperative, 211 South Harth Avenue in Madison. The livestock seminar is presented by Ag United for South Dakota and the South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council.

"New or expanded livestock operations provide a significant opportunity for South Dakota farm families, especially those looking to bring the next generation into the farming business, however it is important for farmers and ranchers to plan ahead and understand all potential issues before starting an expansion," said Richard Vasgaard, Centerville, SD, farmer and president of Ag United. "This seminar will provide important insights and resources to anyone considering livestock production in our state."

The informational meeting will cover a variety of topics, including county permitting process, state DENR permitting process, design and construction of barns, nutrient management plans, and feeding opportunities. Presenters will include Brian Friedrichsen of Dakota Environmental; Dan Boehmer with Ethan Coop Lumber, Brad Hohn from MDS.

The livestock seminar is free, however pre-registration is required and space is limited to 75 attendees. A complementary lunch will be provided. To register, email info@agunited.org or call 605-336-3622 by March 15, 2019.

Visit http://www.agunited.com for more information on the seminar.

Ag United was developed through a collaboration of farm organizations that support livestock production and development and includes the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association, the South Dakota Corn Growers Association, South Dakota Dairy Producers, South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Pork Producers Council, South Dakota Poultry Industries Association and the South Dakota Soybean Association.

–Ag United for SD