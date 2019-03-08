South Dakota Dairy Queens give ranchers free Blizzards

March, 2019

From Lonnie Heier, Dairy Queen owner:

"As another winter storm bears down on our area, let's not forget our ranchers who are in the middle of calving season. These men and women are often up all night and are working in terrible weather conditions to provide for their families and provide food for our country. At DQ, we salute you. We know you don't do it for the recognition, but we feel you deserve a break during this brutal winter. For the rest of March, show us a picture of your brand (phone or picture), and we will show our appreciation with a free $5 Buck Lunch from 11am to 4pm daily. This offer is good at the Pierre, Eagle Butte, Martin, and Vermillion DQ's in South Dakota.

"In addition, post a picture of your brand on this Facebook post (find them at Dairy Queen-Pierre on Facebook) and we will pick three winners for a free DQ Cake that features your brand on the cake! We can't wait to see your brand. Contest ends March 31st.

Lonnie and Jackie Heier own the four Dairy Queens involved in the promotion. Jackie grew up in a ranching family and said she understands the challenges ranchers have dealt with this spring, and the couple wanted to "give back" to the state's hardworking ranchers.

–Staff Report