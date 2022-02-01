Marcy Cattle Co. / Marcy Livestock Bull Sale

Lot 1 in the sale ring as the sale got under way.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Jake St .Amant

Date of Sale: Jan. 27, 2022

Location: Gordon, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

176 Total Registered Bulls – $5,417

81 Open Heifers – $2,440

3 Bred Cows – $ 4,333

84 Total Registered females – $ 2,507

260 Reported Sale Total – $ 4,470

Sale morning started off chilly with snow at times. That didn’t stop the crowd that came for sale day. Tom and George and the Marcy family had great sale and filled the seats at Gordon Livestock Auction.

Top Bulls:

Lot 9, Marcy Full Bore 015 sold for $17,500 to Weber Angus – Plainview, NE.

Lot 92, Marcys 21 Tahoe 32-1 sold for $17,000 to Kevin Hebbert – Nebraska.

Lot 29, Marcys 21 Scale Crusher 51-1 sold for $13,500 to TL Ranch- Monticello, Missouri.

Lot 1, Marcys 20 Scale Crusher 59-0 sold for $13,000 to Minnie Creek Angus, Nebraska.

Lot 11, Marcys Southern Charm 069 sold for $13,000 to Rex Nelson- Nebraska.

Top Open Heifers:

Lot 225, Marcys 21 Ethelda E 85-1 sold for $7,500 to Kevin Hebbert.

Lot 229, Marcys 21 Ethelda E 5-1, sold for $6,500 to Red Rock Cattle Co., South Dakota.

Lot 262, Marcys 21 Ethelda E 30-1, sold for $6,250 to Aaron Smith- South Dakota.

Top Bred Cow:

Lot 249, Marcys 19 Ethelda E 8-9, sold for $5,000 to Bill Gaskill- Montana.