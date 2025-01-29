Marcy Livestock 64th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Cody Nye
Date of Sale: Jan. 23, 2025
Location: Gordon Livestock Market – Gordon, NE
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
15 two year old bulls – $7,300
78 yearling bulls – $6,357
93 total bulls – $6,516
It was another good day for Marcy Livestock and their 64th annual bull sale. The Marcy herd has been known for their consistency, balance and function, “quality maternal angus with muscle”. While evaluating the sale offering, it is easy to see that these bulls were developed with function and longevity in mind. Congratulations to the Marcy Family on their successful sale.
Top Bulls
Lot 1 – $13,500. Marcys Scale Crusher 45 ; DOB: 2/5/24 ; Sire: Marcys Scale Crusher ; MGS: Marcys Game Time. Sold to Littau Angus of Winner, SD.
Lot 37 – $13,000. B Marcys Flagstone 4109 ; DOB: 2/8/24 ; Sire: Baldridge Flagstone F411 ; MGS: Marcys Spur 8107. Sold to Jim Fox of NE.
Lot 8 – $11,000. Marcys Scale Crusher 416 ; DOB: 1/23/24 ; Sire: Marcys Scale Crusher ; MGS: Marcys 09 Sledgehammer 103-9. Sold to Nixon Ranch of MT.