Marcy Livestock 64th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye





Date of Sale: Jan. 23, 2025



Location: Gordon Livestock Market – Gordon, NE



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

15 two year old bulls – $7,300

78 yearling bulls – $6,357

93 total bulls – $6,516



It was another good day for Marcy Livestock and their 64th annual bull sale. The Marcy herd has been known for their consistency, balance and function, “quality maternal angus with muscle”. While evaluating the sale offering, it is easy to see that these bulls were developed with function and longevity in mind. Congratulations to the Marcy Family on their successful sale.

Top Bulls

Lot 1 – $13,500. Marcys Scale Crusher 45 ; DOB: 2/5/24 ; Sire: Marcys Scale Crusher ; MGS: Marcys Game Time. Sold to Littau Angus of Winner, SD.



Lot 37 – $13,000. B Marcys Flagstone 4109 ; DOB: 2/8/24 ; Sire: Baldridge Flagstone F411 ; MGS: Marcys Spur 8107. Sold to Jim Fox of NE.



Lot 8 – $11,000. Marcys Scale Crusher 416 ; DOB: 1/23/24 ; Sire: Marcys Scale Crusher ; MGS: Marcys 09 Sledgehammer 103-9. Sold to Nixon Ranch of MT.



George Marcy (Left) thanks everyone for attending the 2025 bull sale. 3ff65c6c42d9-Marcy__25_photo



