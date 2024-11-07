Marcy Livestock Mature Cowherd Dispersal

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Oct 31, 2024



Location: Gordon Livestock Market, Gordon, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Sales Manager: Kurt Schaff, Angus Hall of Fame



Averages:

60 Bred Angus females – $5,687

40 Angus Bred heifers – $5,162

100 Overall Angus Females – $5,477



George and Andrea Marcy held their Mature Cowherd Dispersal sale at Gordon Livestock Market on Halloween day. The sale consisted of all the 2016, 17 and 18 model females at Marcy Livestock along with entire group of cows from the Hamilton Valley ranch and all the bred heifers calving after Feb. 15.



This was a great set of proven Angus cows backed by 78 years of Angus breeding and 63 years of performance testing.



Sale highlights include:

Lot 52, Marcys Pride 623, Jan. 2016 daughter of Lisco No Question 802 bred to Marcys Panhandle 214-9 to calve Feb. 5 sold to Windswept Farm, Lancaster, WI for $17,500.



Lot 4, Marcys Erica 6107, Feb. 2016 daughter of Sitz 4 Aces 4551 bred to SAV Resource 1441 to calve Feb. 5 sold to Voss Angus, Dexter, IA for $17,000.



Lot 19, Marcys Erica 84, Feb. 2016 daughter of Marcys Scale Crusher, bred to calve mid Feb. sold to Windswept Farm, Lancaster, WI for $15,000.



Lot 69, Marcys Forever Lady 644, Feb. 2016 daughter of Marcys Game Day bred to Foxhoven Ace 709 295 sold to Norman Angus, Crawford, NE for $9,000.





Lot 1, Marcys Erica 2225, Sept. 2022 daughter of SAV Renovation 6822 bred to calve Mar. 10 sold to Kovarik Cattle Co., Ord, NE for $8,500.





Kurt Schaff, George Marcy, Matt Lowery and Ben Marcy at the Marcy Livestock Mature Cow Herd Dispersal




