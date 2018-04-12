Marfrig Buys National Beef

Brazil's Marfrig Global Foods has reached an agreement to acquire 51 percent of National Beef Packing Company for $969 million, becoming the world's second largest beef processor, the company announced in a statement. JBS remains the largest.

In addition, Marfrig intends now to sell 100 percent of Keystone, a transaction which will further reduce its leverage to 2.5x by the end of 2018. Keystone is one of the world's largest burger manufacturing companies, supplying burgers to McDonalds and other food chains.

"The acquisition of National Beef is a unique opportunity," said Marfrig CEO Martín Secco. "With the transaction, we will have operations in the two largest beef markets in the world, we will reach extremely sophisticated consumer countries and we can grow by maintaining strict financial discipline."

Marfrig estimates its revenue will reach $13 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will total $1 billion annually after the acquisition is completed.

The company's slaughter capacity will total 8.3 million cattle per year with the combined operations. Marfrig will also have access to the Japanese and South Korean markets, which are currently closed to Brazilian beef.

Leucadia National Corporation will transfer National Beef's control to Marfrig but will remain as a minority shareholder of the company, with a 31 percent stake. US Premium Beef, comprised of a group of 2,100 US-based cattle producers, founded in 1996, will hold 15 percent and other shareholders will hold the remaining 3 percent. According to the agreement, Leucadia and other investors cannot sell their shares in National Beef for at least five years.

The acquisition of National Beef is 100 percent financed by Rabobank.

National Beef will remain under the management of current CEO and Chairman Tim Klein. Marfrig will nominate five members to the company's board, Leucadia will choose two and the other shareholders will define two more members.

National Beef, which was founded in 1992, operates two slaughtering facilities in Kansas and is responsible for handling about 13 percent of the cattle slaughtering capacity in the US each year. It also operates three processing plants located in Hummels Wharf, Pennsylvania, Moultrie, Georgia, and St. Joseph, Missouri.

Secco said Marfrig plans to complete the acquisition of National Beef and the sale of Keystone in the first half of this year.

The news, following threats of trade officials proposing tariffs of up to 25 percent on beef and pork exports from the US, is somewhat concerning, according to some in the industry.

The US Cattlemen's Association (USCA) is requesting that Congress weigh in on the topic, considering the complexity. According to Jess Peterson, Senior Policy Advisor, the group is requesting that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) conduct a full review of the purchase and ensure that there are no national security issues.

"Not only will this move increase consolidation of meat processors on a global level, but Brazil is simply a bad actor in the global marketplace. Our concerns lie with their intentions following the acquisition – is Marfrig trying to circumvent the current ban the U.S. has placed on Brazilian beef imports to take advantage of the U.S. cattle and consumer marketplace?" Peterson added.

Consolidation in the packing industry continues to be a topic of discussion and concern on the production end. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the top four beef processors hold 85 percent of the market share, controlling the beef market to the point that some producers believe the companies' have the ability to influence livestock prices. F