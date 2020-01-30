Mark your calendar with the tentative dates for these 2020 AQHA events.

Looking ahead to the AQHA events in 2020. Photo courtesy AQHA



The American Quarter Horse Association has an exciting line-up of events planned for 2020. Mark your calendars today with the tentative dates.

AQHA Convention

March 13-16 – 2020 AQHA Convention at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

AQHA World Championship Shows

June 23-28 – AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships, AQHA Cattle Level 1 Championships, AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals and National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance National Championship Show in Guthrie, Oklahoma

July 30 – August 8 – Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City

September 1-6 – AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), in Fort Worth, Texas

November 5-21 – Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City

AQHA Racing

May 30 – Heritage Place Futurity and Derby, Debbie Schauf Memorial Championship (formerly the Remington Park Invitational Championship) at Remington Park in Oklahoma City

July 24-25 – Texas Quarter Horse Association Yearling Sale in San Antonio

September 4-7 – Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale, All American Derby and Futurity, All American Gold Cup at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso, New Mexico

September 25-26 – Heritage Place Yearling Sale in Oklahoma City

October 3-4 – Los Alamitos Equine Sale at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California

October 24 – Bank of America Racing Challenge Championships and AQHA Racing Conference at The Downs at Albuquerque in Albuquerque, New Mexico

December 12-13 – Champion of Champions and Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California

AQHA Level 1 Championships

April 8-11 – Nutrena Central AQHA Level 1 Championships in Oklahoma City

April 15-19 – Nutrena West AQHA Level 1 Championships in Las Vegas

April 29 – May 3 – Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships in Wilmington, Ohio

June 23-28 – AQHA Cattle Level 1 Championships in Guthrie, Oklahoma

2020 AQHA Regional Championships

June 24 – Region Five in Logan Township, New Jersey

June 26 – Region One in Fairbanks, Alaska

July 17-19 – Region Six in West Springfield, Massachusetts

September 17-20 – Region Two in Rapid City, South Dakota

AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges

January 17-18 – Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo* in Fort Worth, Texas

June 23-28 – AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals in Guthrie, Oklahoma

July 24-26 – AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge* in Rapid City, South Dakota

September 2-3 – Colorado State Fair* in Pueblo, Colorado

September 20 – Tri-State Fair* in Amarillo

October 9-24 – National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity* in Fort Worth, Texas

October 10-17 – Northern International Livestock Exposition* in Billings, Montana

November 1 – Stock Horse of Texas World Show in Abilene, Texas

*Features AQHA added money.

American Quarter Horse Youth Association

June 29 – July 1 – Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo

October 22-24 – AQHYA National Racing Experience at the Bank of America Challenge Championships at The Downs at Albuquerque, New Mexico

American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum Events and Exhibits

February 2020 – February 2021 – America’s Horse in Print

July 25 – National Day of the Cowboy

August 15 – October 17 – America’s Horse in Art

December 5 – January 9, 2021 – Youth Art Show

AQHA Member Services on Location

While you enjoy some of your favorite equine events, take advantage of the many AQHA services that can be handled for you by the AQHA Member Experience Team at some of those locations. Visit http://www.aqha.com/member-services-on-location for more details.

For more information on AQHA events in 2020, visit http://www.aqha.com.

