Mark your calendar with the tentative dates for these 2020 AQHA events.

The American Quarter Horse Association has an exciting line-up of events planned for 2020. Mark your calendars today with the tentative dates.
AQHA Convention
March 13-16 – 2020 AQHA Convention at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
AQHA World Championship Shows
June 23-28 – AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships, AQHA Cattle Level 1 Championships, AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals and National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance National Championship Show in Guthrie, Oklahoma
July 30 – August 8 – Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City
September 1-6 – AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), in Fort Worth, Texas
November 5-21 – Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City
AQHA Racing
May 30 – Heritage Place Futurity and Derby, Debbie Schauf Memorial Championship (formerly the Remington Park Invitational Championship) at Remington Park in Oklahoma City
July 24-25 – Texas Quarter Horse Association Yearling Sale in San Antonio
September 4-7 – Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale, All American Derby and Futurity, All American Gold Cup at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso, New Mexico
September 25-26 – Heritage Place Yearling Sale in Oklahoma City
October 3-4 – Los Alamitos Equine Sale at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California
October 24 – Bank of America Racing Challenge Championships and AQHA Racing Conference at The Downs at Albuquerque in Albuquerque, New Mexico
December 12-13 – Champion of Champions and Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California
AQHA Level 1 Championships
April 8-11 – Nutrena Central AQHA Level 1 Championships in Oklahoma City
April 15-19 – Nutrena West AQHA Level 1 Championships in Las Vegas
April 29 – May 3 – Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships in Wilmington, Ohio
June 23-28 – AQHA Cattle Level 1 Championships in Guthrie, Oklahoma
2020 AQHA Regional Championships
June 24 – Region Five in Logan Township, New Jersey
June 26 – Region One in Fairbanks, Alaska
July 17-19 – Region Six in West Springfield, Massachusetts
September 17-20 – Region Two in Rapid City, South Dakota
AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges
January 17-18 – Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo* in Fort Worth, Texas
June 23-28 – AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals in Guthrie, Oklahoma
July 24-26 – AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge* in Rapid City, South Dakota
September 2-3 – Colorado State Fair* in Pueblo, Colorado
September 20 – Tri-State Fair* in Amarillo
October 9-24 – National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity* in Fort Worth, Texas
October 10-17 – Northern International Livestock Exposition* in Billings, Montana
November 1 – Stock Horse of Texas World Show in Abilene, Texas
*Features AQHA added money.
American Quarter Horse Youth Association
June 29 – July 1 – Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo
October 22-24 – AQHYA National Racing Experience at the Bank of America Challenge Championships at The Downs at Albuquerque, New Mexico
American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum Events and Exhibits
February 2020 – February 2021 – America’s Horse in Print
July 25 – National Day of the Cowboy
August 15 – October 17 – America’s Horse in Art
December 5 – January 9, 2021 – Youth Art Show
AQHA Member Services on Location
While you enjoy some of your favorite equine events, take advantage of the many AQHA services that can be handled for you by the AQHA Member Experience Team at some of those locations. Visit http://www.aqha.com/member-services-on-location for more details.
