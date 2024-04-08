Market impacts: Avian flu news, chain speed reduction, more affecting cattle prices

. Human infections with avian influenza A viruses, including A(H5N1) viruses, are uncommon but have occurred sporadically worldwide. HPAI update Dairy cattle in several states including Texas, Kansas, Idaho, New Mexico, and Michigan have been identified as HPAI positive, and one human in Texas, who was exposed to dairy cattle is HPAI positive. The Center for Disease Control said this didn’t change its bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public, which it considers to be low. The CDC said this is the second person in the United States to become infected with HPAI, the first being in Colorado in 2022. According to USDA, there continues to be no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply because products are pasteurized before entering the market, or that this circumstance poses a risk to consumer health. Dairies are required to send only milk from healthy animals into processing for human consumption; milk from impacted animals is being diverted or destroyed so that it does not enter the human food supply. According to the CDC, is the second person reported to have tested positive for influenza A(H5N1) viruses in the United States. A previous human case occurred in 2022 in Colorado . Human infections with avian influenza A viruses, including A(H5N1) viruses, are uncommon but have occurred sporadically worldwide.

Several factors have impacted the strong cattle market in recent weeks, causing what the industry hopes is a temporary blip.

Commodity broker Dennis Smith, Archer Financial Services, said he’s seen three recent outside factors impacting live cattle prices, in addition to packer activity that is likely contributing to the price dip.

Smith says the packers purposeful slowing of chain speed, along with a fire outside of the National Beef packing plant, record placements reported in USDA’s On Feed report and the avian influenza news have all affected live cattle prices lately.

“The (big four) packers all slowed kill down trying to manage negative margins, bid less aggressively for cattle, reduce beef production, prop up product value and improve their margins,” said Smith.

“If they all do it at the same time, it is collusion. But there is no way I can prove that,” he said.

Smith said reports show that the big four packers usually slaughter cattle on Saturdays, but that they have slowed or stopped their Saturday kill in an effort to back up supply.

He said this reduces supply on the retail end, and also adds weight to slaughter-ready cattle, which can allow the packers to discount feeders for heavier carcasses (yield grade 4 and 5 animals).

“It’s to the packers’ advantage in two ways, they are buying heaving cattle, which means they are getting more meat, but they can impose discounts due to the cattle being ‘overfat'” he said.

Smith believes this activity has been going on for a matter of weeks.

Dan Cahoy who owns several South Dakota grocery stores, said he sources his meat from smaller, independent meatpackers.

He said prices fluctuate slightly on a regular basis. He has seen a slight increase (about 10 percent) in beef prices in the past week, but not a huge jump in beef prices as the result of higher cattle prices.

“I don’t know that beef prices even coincide with cattle prices,” he said.

Cory Hart of Chasely, North Dakota, sold a load of cattle last week, and concurs with Smith’s take. He and his sons Kurt and Kyle have a cow-calf operation and a cattle feedlot.

He said the price dropped about $3/ hundred weight in the meat immediately following the news of avian flu being detected in dairy cattle. He said this translates to about $1,000 less on a load of cattle.

Hart said the packer buyers were not offering bids from about March 28 through April 3, and then on April 4, they offered a bid that was approximately $10/hundred weight in the meat lower than the price before avian flu was discovered in dairy cattle. He said this means finished cattle are worth about $125 per head now than before the avian flu news.

Hart has more cattle ready for slaughter, and he’s concerned that if he waits for the market to correct itself after the recent disruptions, that his cattle will be overfed by then, and he will be forced to take discounts. “It’s a catch 22,” he said.

Several months ago, the big packers reported to feeders that they would allow heavier carcass weights before imposing discounts, said Hart. He believes that due to short supplies, the extra meat was needed. But the winter storms and cold in South Dakota and Nebraska held carcass weights a little lower than expected, which added to the price increase in February and March. This likely also caused the packers to want to slow chain speed.

“The whole objective of a packing plant is to keep the market suppressed. One way they do this is by reducing chain speed, to limit the amount of beef available to the boxed beef suppliers, which keeps boxed beef prices up, he said.

In addition to the reduction of slaughter numbers, Hart agrees that the HPAI (H5N1) or avian flu news of late has impacted prices. More than it should have, he believes.

“That was ‘black swan’ event that every packer was waiting for, including the cow plants,” he said. “This avian flu story is so overdone,” said Hart.

Hart, who has met several times in the past two years with the USDA Packers and Stockyards agency staff, said the Act needs to be updated in the Farm Bill with new rules that limit packer ownership of cattle, which will require the big packers to bid more aggressively on independently owned cattle. “I think the packers own more cattle now than ever before,” said Hart.

Kansas Livestock Association CEO Matt Teagarden said the avian flu situation has indeed caused market uncertainty, but he remains optimistic about opportunities in the cattle industry in the coming months.

Teagarden wants to clarify that, based on his understanding, the avian flu is not being spread cow to cow, but rather it passed on via “mechanical transfer,” such as through a milking machine.

Particularly, he wants to emphasize that it’s unlikely the disease is transmitted from human to human or mammal to mammal contact at all. It appears that in the extremely rare cases of humans being infected, they have been exposed to animals with the disease – either dead or alive.

Texas State Epidemiologist Dr. Jessica Monday told TSLN last week that based on current diagnostics for these cases, mammal to mammal transmission is not indicated, but producers, feeders and livestock markets are justifiably concerned.

The live cattle market certainly has faltered from the “high water mark” of two or three weeks ago, said Teagarden.

“I understand the uncertainty that market participants would have, but all signs point to this not being a “spread,” he said. “I remain optimistic about the cattle market,” he added.

Teagarden also commented on the fire outside of the National Beef plant at Liberal, Kansas.

“That fire impacted their harvest for a few days,” he said. But Teagarden believes the plant is in operation now.

National Beef said in a statement that a truck parked in the loading dock caught fire on March 20, 2024, and the fire then spread to other trailers and the dock itself.

Teagarden said it is his understanding that the beef in the coolers was affected by smoke. In order to assess and properly handle the smoke-affected beef, the plant had to halt slaughter for a time.

National Beef is owned by Marfrig, a Brazilian multinational company.

Smith said he feels for cattle producers because prices are so finicky.

“Every time prices are headed up and things are looking good for them, they get another kick, and prices drop,” he said.

“We’ve had three things develop that have caused a real firestorm in live cattle marketing,” said Smith.