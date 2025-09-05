Marlen Eve named North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station assistant director of field operations

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Marlen Eve is the new assistant director for field operations with the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station. (NDSU photo) eve-marlen_-_copy

Marlen Eve has joined North Dakota State University as the assistant director for field operations with the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station. He began his duties Aug. 18.

In this role, Eve will supervise the Research Extension Center (REC) directors, foster collaborative research opportunities between NDSU’s main station and the REC network, manage equipment lease programs and serve as a liaison to federal partners in the state.

“Dr. Eve brings a wealth of experience in key leadership roles in the USDA Agricultural Research Service,” said Greg Lardy, Joe and Norma Peltier Vice President for Agriculture at NDSU. “His expertise will undoubtedly support the mission of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and the Research Extension Center network.”

Before joining NDSU, Eve served as the deputy administrator for the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Beltsville, Maryland.

Eve grew up on a family farm on the Montana prairie. He holds a bachelor’s degree in soils from Montana State University, a master’s in applied geography from New Mexico State University and an interdisciplinary Ph.D. in range science, ecology, and earth science also from NMSU.

-North Dakota State University