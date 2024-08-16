Martin Livestock’s 3rd Annual Performance & Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Aug. 10, 2024



Location: Martin Livestock, Martin, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

Top 5 Saddle horses – $18,550

Overall average on saddle horses – $10,500

Overall average on weanling colts – $3,300

Overall average on yearling and two year old prospects – $4,075





The crew at Martin Livestock pulled out all the stops in presenting an excellent set of horses for their 3rd Annual Production and Performance Horse Sale. This sale continues to grow in numbers, but more importantly, the quality of horses in this year’s sale far exceeds previous years.



Top selling horse was lot 9, Shrek, 2017 Sorrel gelding, finished steer wrestling horse that has been hauled and won on. Consigned by Bodey Waln sold for $30,000.



Lot 2, Shady Poco Peppy, 2021 Blue Roan gelding sired by Mr. Doc Poco Peppy x My Blue Casino from David and Lizzie Yoder sold for $18,000. Very well broke and gentle 3 year old. Pretty and eye catching.



Lot 7, Yellowstone, 2018 Palomino sired by Playboy Flit x Peptos Blueprint from Sage and Tyler Byrne sold for $17,000. Big, pretty ranch horse deluxe started in heading.



Lot 8, Lil Bay, 2017 Bay gelding sired by Paddys Approach x ABRAKADABRACRE. Finished heel horse, tough as nails ranch horse.



Top selling yearling was lot 20, JM We Be Slick, 2023 Sorrel mare sired by Slick By Design x A Streak of Fling from Rollie and CJ Wilson at $13,000. Proven pedigreed filly paid up or eligible for almost every futurity.

In conjunction with this year’s Performance and Production sale, Martin Livestock held their 1st Annual Rope Horse Futurity on Aug. 9. Over 50 horses entered the heading, heeling and break-away futurity sponsored by Clark & Associates. The Break-Away horse was ridden by Keiley Walz, Heeling horse was Braden Pirrung and heading was ridden by Myles Kenzy 901f0a62053d-Futurity-1

Bodey Waln with the high selling horse- 7 year old steer wrestling horse- Shrek. Mug for the high selling horse was sponsored by Tristate Livestock. image-37