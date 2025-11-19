Master Gardener Program Celebrates 50 Years of Growing Gardeners, Communities

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Terri James (left), program coordinator, and a team of Master Gardener Volunteers pause for a photo in the Backyard Farmer Garden. Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold (right), president of the University of Nebraska system, and Kim Todd (front row, second from left), “Backyard Farmer” host, joined them while filming a video segment for the show. | courtesy photo MG50

Lincoln, Nebraska, Nov. 19, 2025 — In 2026, the Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program celebrates its 50th anniversary of cultivating knowledge, service and community impact across the state. Since its inception, more than 4,000 Nebraskans have become trained volunteers dedicated to sharing research-based horticultural knowledge and strengthening their local communities through plants, education and stewardship.

The program is a hybrid educational experience coordinated by Nebraska Extension. Participants receive in-depth instruction from University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty and staff on the whole landscape system — including soil health, plant selection, pollinators, turf management, tree care, water conservation and pest management.

After completing 40 hours of training, volunteers contribute 40 hours of community service in their first year, applying what they learn to make a difference statewide.

“Master Gardener Volunteers are lifelong learners who bring science to life in backyards, schools and community gardens,” said Terri James, Nebraska Extension educator and statewide coordinator. “For 50 years, they’ve helped Nebraskans grow smarter, more resilient landscapes while fostering connections between people and place.”

The impact of the program reaches every corner of Nebraska — including community gardens supporting food security, youth education programs, public demonstration gardens and tree-planting initiatives that enhance community well-being. Each volunteer plays a vital role in creating landscapes that are not only beautiful, but ecologically resilient and resource-wise.

To become a Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Volunteer, individuals must complete the statewide training offered each spring through local county Extension offices. No prior gardening experience is required — just a love for plants and a passion for learning and serving others.

For more information or to register for 2026 training opportunities, visit the Master Gardener Volunteer website or contact a Nebraska Extension office.

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln