MATCHING BUCKLES: Montana cowgirl adds win to her resume at Last Chance Stampede

Paige Camp, Belgrade, Montana, is the 2025 Stampede breakaway champion. Her husband, Caden, won the team roping and the all-around at the Stampede in 2021. Photo by David Hollenback. Paige-Camp_1.8-sec-david-hollenback-photography

Helena, Mont. (July 26, 2025) – Paige Camp now has a buckle to match her husband’s.

It’s something she’s wanted for a while, since she met him in 2022 and married him last year.

The Belgrade, Montana cowgirl won the breakaway roping at the Last Chance Stampede in Helena, earning herself a buckle like her husband’s, Caden Camp, who won the team roping at the Stampede in 2021.

She was aboard her gelding Captain, who is versatile in several events. Her brother and dad have ridden him in the team roping, and Paige barrel raced on him in his younger years. Because he excels at the breakaway, she uses him strictly for that.

“He tries so hard every single time,” she said.

Camp is a transplant, having grown up in Paola, Kan. and moving to Montana a year ago when she married Caden.

Captain has adapted well to his new home.

“I give him huge props to come up here (to Montana) and be successful,” she said. “It’s a different rodeo environment. The scores are longer and the calves are bigger. He has adapted so well. We definitely had a learning curve, but he is phenomenal.”

Breakaway roping was different in Montana for Camp as well.

“The arenas are so much bigger,” she said. “It’s fun. It adds a level of difficulty. It’s made me a better roper. I’ve had to learn how to read cattle, ride my horses better, and become a better competitor to keep up with the girls here. Gosh dang, they all rope so good.”

While living in Kansas, Camp qualified for the Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo twice and the Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo last year. She is currently ranked tenth in the Montana Circuit.

She and Caden are thinking of ways to display their rodeo prizes in the new house they are building. “I would like to do something unique in the house for buckles,” she said. “Maybe a case on the wall, or saddle stands going up the stairs.”

Caden won the all-around at the Stampede in 2021; he competed in the steer wrestling as well as the team roping.

Bareback rider Clayton Biglow hopes his win at the Stampede will flip the switch on his rodeo season. Photo by David Hollenback. Clayton-Biglow_86-pts_C5-5F14-She-La-david-hollenback-photography

A win at the Last Chance Stampede in Helena, Mont., is just what Clayton Biglow needed.

The 2019 PRCA world champion scored 86 points to be the 2025 bareback riding champion and flip the switch on his 2025 season.

It was the third time Biglow, Clements, Calif., had been on the C5 Rodeo mare named She-La, and she’s always done right by him.

“She’s one of those horses that gives you a chance to make a great spur ride and have a lot of fun and get in the money every time,” he said.

He won the Clovis, Calif. rodeo on the horse in 2022 and placed on the horse at the San Diego, Calif. rodeo last year.

“She’s a sweet little mare.”

An eight-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Biglow’s season hasn’t been stellar.

He hasn’t drawn the horses that he’s needed to be a lot of points, and chronic injuries have plagued him.

Ten years of riding bucking horses have caused nerve damage in his neck, which affects his riding arm.

He’s only 29, but his career isn’t known for longevity.

“Ten years isn’t that long, but us bareback riders are like dogs. We age fast,” he joked.

Biglow is headed back home till Thursday, when he leaves for the rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo.

His rodeoing is different this year: on the road for a few days, then home for a few days, flying back and forth.

“At my age, and for as much as I’ve rodeoed, it’s nice to go home and recharge batteries. And there are always chores at the house to be done.”

Another reason to go home every week is to help his wife Annie, who is eight months pregnant with their second child, a girl. The couple’s older child is a boy, age two.

Other champions for the 2025 Stampede include steer wrestler Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont. (3.7 seconds); saddle bronc rider Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont. (87 points); team ropers Nolan Conway, Cut Bank, Mont. and Alonzo Skunkcap, Browning, Mont. (4.8 seconds); tie-down roper Coy Skockopole, Big Valley, Alb. (8.8 seconds); barrel racer Helen Nowosad, Stephenville, Texas (17.45 seconds); and bull rider Jace Trosclair, Chauvin, La. (85 points).

The all-around title went to Corbin Fisher, Ashland, Mont. (tie-down roping and team roping.)

During the rodeo, the annual Spirit of the West Award was given to David Hamilton.

The Helena Man has volunteered at the Last Chance Fair for the past thirty years, serving the last decade as the 4H outdoor livestock chairman for the Stampede.

Next year’s Last Chance Stampede and Fair will be held July 22-25, 2026.

For more information on the Stampede, visit LCCFairgrounds.com. For complete rodeo results, visit ProRodeo.com.