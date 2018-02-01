MATE: Action Outside with the Adventure Chair

Freedom and independence are not typically words associated with those confined to a wheelchair, but according to Jeff and Jana Swenson, perhaps they should be. The Swensons, who own Action Outside, Montana's only

Action Trackchair distributorship, are proving that confinement to a w

heelchair does not equal confinement from Montana's great outdoors.

Action Trackchair, based in Marshall, Minnesota is the only US-based mass-produced trackchair on the market today. Started by Jeff's dad, Tim Swenson, due to Jeff's own wheelchair usage, the company carries a complete line of trackchairs for children and adults. The Action Trackstander TR model even makes standing a reality.

"It's been a game changer for my husband," says Action Outside co-owner, Jana Swenson. "When we used to go camping and Jeff was in a standard wheelchair, he couldn't do much but sit at the campfire because of the rough terrain. With the trackchair he can gather firewood and do other tasks around the camp that wouldn't have been possible otherwise." In Montana, the trackchair is hugely popular among outdoor enthusiasts as it allows wheelchair users to get out and enjoy outdoor activities like hunting and fishing.

But the trackchair's usefulness goes far beyond mountainous terrain. "We just got back from vacation in Hawaii and Jeff was able to enjoy the beach. That would have been impossible in a standard wheelchair," said Jana. Action Trackchair has recently introduced a narrow version of the chair that has limited indoor use – perfect for enjoying the beach and the little shops that so often dot the shoreline.

Recommended Stories For You

Attendees to the Home and Health Expo will find Action Outside at booth 673 inside the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. Those who would like to make an appointment to test drive an Action Trackchair can visit with Jana and Jeff at the show to schedule an appointment. For more information on Action Trackchair, visit http://www.actiontrackchair.com and for more on the MATE Show and Home and Health Expo, visit http://www.themateshow.com

–MATE Show