MATE Theater Schedule

MATE – Feb. 15-17, 2024, MetraPark, Billings, Montana

Thursday, February 15

10:00 a.m. — Precision Ag Panel

Presented by: Montana Farmers Union

A Precision Ag Panel is made up of representatives from John Deere, AGCO, CNH and Precision Ag companies.

12:00 p.m. — The Power of Nature’s Medicine

Presented by: Cherie Ross, Young Living

Discover which potent remedies relieve pain, help wounds and surgeries heal faster and build resilient immunity.

1:00 p.m. — Yellowstone Counties Silent Invaders: A Spotlight on Common Buckhorn, St. Johnswort, Whitetop & Scotch Thistle- Insights, Strategies, and Action

Presented by: Joe Lockwood & Megan Hoyer, Yellowstone County Weed District

All you need to know about invasive threats to Yellowstone County. Information will be shared on common buckthorn, St. Johnswort, Whitetop, and Scotch Thistle. Gain insights on plant identification, explore effective management strategies, and find out where current infestation exists. Don’t miss this opportunity to stay informed and learn what you can do to limit the spread of noxious weeds.

2:00 p.m. — Small Acreage Weed Management in Montana

Presented by: Amber Elliot, MSU Extension Carbon County

This presentation will be discussing the differences between weeds and noxious weeds, providing a basic overview of weed identification, and the principles of weed management. Amber will be talking about various methods of Integrated Weed Management including mechanical, chemical, biological control, and targeted grazing. Finally, we will talk about the monitoring phase of weed control and providing attendees with local resources like the local weed coordinators, extension agents, etc.

3:00 p.m. — Understanding Pesticide Drift and Drift Reduction Strategies

Presented by: Amy Bowser, MSU Extension PEP Pesticide Education Technician

Amy will review how and why drift occurs from pesticide applications, as well as discussing options and best practices for reducing drift. Topics include the impacts of pesticide drift, equipment modifications and understanding the role of weather.

4:00 p.m. — Farming Safely Around Utilities

Presented by: Mike Kuntz, Phillips 66/Pipeline Ag Safety Alliance

Whether it’s installing a new fence, planting a garden, or maintaining a firebreak, every ground disturbing activity has the potential to impact a utility. Join us to learn best practices on preventing damage to buried utilities while keeping land and communities safe and productive.

Friday, February 16

10:00 a.m. —Precision Ag Panel

Presented by: Montana Farmers Union

12:00 p.m. —The Power of Nature’s Medicine

1:00 p.m. — Integrated Pest Management: Practical Applications in Agriculture

Presented by: Andrea Berry, MSU Extension Agent in Big Horn

IPM can be a confusing topic, but it can be an important part of ag management strategies. Learning when pests do and do not need to be controlled or eliminated, how to decide when there are too many of them and learning a variety of strategies for dealing with the range of pests that might be encountered are all important steps in Integrated Pest Management that can help with production costs. Participants will learn about IPM, pests they may encounter and how they can use IPM strategies to improve the bottom line in production.

2:00 p.m. — Strategic Management Approaches for Prairie Dog Control

Presented by: Trestin Feagler, MSU Extension Agent Yellowstone County

This presentation will cover the management of Black-Tailed Prairie Dogs, a complex issue at times, Prairie Dogs are both a pest, and provide ecologic benefits. This presentation will cover the basics of the prairie dog life cycle and biology, management considerations, tools for control, and how your land management decisions play into prairie dog populations.

3:00 p.m. — Pest Management and Precision Ag

Presented by: Ryan Noack, MSU Extension Agent Sillwater County

This presentation will cover the basics of what precision agriculture means, why it is growing in popularity, and how this technology can help address growing pest concerns while reducing environmental impact. Attendees will learn how pesticides move through the environment, the challenges of pesticide resistance and environmental concerns, and where technology can play an important role in pest management planning.

Saturday, February 17

10:00 a.m. — Cattle Handling Safety

Presented by: Dana Jansen, Montana Ag Safety Program

Learn to work calmly, deliberately, and quietly around livestock while utilizing low-stress handling techniques.

11:00 a.m. — Calving 101 with Calving Simulator

Presented by: Dr. Katie Rein, Crazy Mountain Veterinary Service

A hands-on demonstration for livestock producers in how to manage common bovine medical issues during calving and beyond. The training includes a life-size fiber glass cow and calf to replicate calving situations for participants to experience and practice appropriate and safe intervention.

12:00 p.m. —The Power of Nature’s Medicine

12:00 – 3:00 p.m. — FREE PAINTING with Bitterroot Sip & Paint

Paint on your own or guided canvas with Bitterroot Sip & Paint! There will be artists on hand to help and stencils to play with. Supplies are first come first served.

These events will be in the Theater, which can be found in the Montana Pavilion.

MATE (Montana Agri-Trade Exposition) will be Feb. 15-17, 2024, MetraPark, Billings, Montana. For more information go to https://themateshow.com/ or call 406-651-0440

–MATE