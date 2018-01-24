MATE Theather Schedule

The Montana Agri-Trade Exhibition will be Feb. 15-17 in Billings.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

12-1 p.m. Music by Almeda Bradshaw

Listen to classic country western music, with fun cowboy stories and poems.

1-2 p.m. Tank Mixing Herbicides and insecticides; pitfalls and problems

Presented by Cecil Tharp

Tank mixing herbicides can be both convenient and effective when spraying weeds. When it comes to tank mixing Herbicides and Insecticides for convenience, it can be a little more difficult and there are considerations to make when trying to mix specific chemistry. Dr. Tharp with give an overview of how to mix certain herbicides and insecticides when spraying crops such as alfalfa, sugar beets, wheat and corn.

2-3 p.m. Safe Pest Control in Your Garden

Presented by Nikki Bailey

Gardening in large or small plots you can experience pest problems with weeds, insects and disease. Nikki will give an overview on how you can use products safely for yourself and your vegetables if these problems arise.

3-4 p.m. Effective Weed Control in Conventional or Glyphosate Ready Alfalfa Hay

Presented by Mat Walter

We all know there are no silver bullets in alfalfa hay, and often you can go a full rotation without a single weed. But what happens when you end up with an infested field in your second or third year? Mat will give examples and recommendations on when to spray to best combat your alfalfa weed problems.

4-6 p.m. Music by Almeda Bradshaw

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Cover Crops in Montana, Dry Land and Irrigated.

Presented by Karl Dallefeld

The practical application, risk and reward of cover crops in Montana. What are the options? Mr. Dallefeld will share insights on how to establish a good cover, speaking on varioius species and how they function. He'll help you plan for success.

12-1 p.m. Music by Almeda Bradshaw

1-2 p.m. Alfalfa Weevil Management

Presented by Emily Glunk

Dr. Glunk will give an overview of managing weevil populations and explain the importance of economic threshold and application timing to best be effective in your weevil control.

2-3 p.m. Drought Stress on Effective Weed Control

Presented by Jane Mangold

During drought we can get an inordinate amount of invasive plants show up in pastures and fields that can make spraying a difficult task. Dr. Mangold with talk about how weed control during drought can be difficult on the weeds and our beneficial plants. Dr. Mangold will also briefly cover cheatgrass biocontrol.

3-4 p.m. Myth Busting Prairie Rodent Control

Presented by Molly Hammond

The internet has all sorts of suggestions for managing prairie rodents such as prairie dogs, ground squirrels and pocket gophers. Molly will bust many of those myths and also present on the most effective methods for trapping and baiting the pesky critters.

4-6 p.m. Music by Almeda Bradshaw

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

12-1 p.m. Music by Almeda Bradshaw

1-2 p.m. Broadway Dance Studio

Jazz and tap dancing routines performed by kids age 3 to 13. Free to watch!

2:30 p.m. Cow Painting with Bitterroot Sip & Paint

Hang out in the MATE Theater and paint a cute cow! Step by step instructions and a finished 9×12" piece of art! Maximum of 20 people–first come, first serve. $18 includes all materials

