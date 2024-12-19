Maternal Merit Commercial Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: December 2, 2024



Location: at Warner Beef Genetics – Arapahoe, NE



Auctioneer: Jason Santomaso



Averages:

80 Angus Bred Heifers – $3,100

49 F1 Black Baldie Bred Heifers – $3,434

25 Red Baldie Bred Heifers – $3,021

60 Balancer Bred Heifers – $3,179

97 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $2,977

31 SimAngus Bred Heifers – $2,940

20 Balancer Open Replacement Heifers – $1,987



Balancer 3&4 Y/O Cows – $3,255

Balancer 5-7 Y/O Cows – $2,650





It was an outstanding day for the Maternal Merit “Reputation Only” commercial female sale held at Warner Beef Genetics near Arapahoe, NE. It was one of their largest crowds to date, with high demand for reputation commercial bred females. These females were bred to an impressive lineup of ABS Sires including Raven Republic, BAR Dynamic, LEM Stockyard, Square B True North, Ruggles Charisma, and Beiber Energize. Congratulations to everyone involved with another successful Maternal Merit Sale.



There was a large crowd on hand competing for quality commercial females.




