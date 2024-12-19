YOUR AD HERE »

Maternal Merit Commercial Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: December 2, 2024

Location: at Warner Beef Genetics – Arapahoe, NE

Auctioneer: Jason Santomaso

Averages:
80 Angus Bred Heifers – $3,100
49 F1 Black Baldie Bred Heifers – $3,434
25 Red Baldie Bred Heifers – $3,021
60 Balancer Bred Heifers – $3,179
97 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $2,977
31 SimAngus Bred Heifers – $2,940
20 Balancer Open Replacement Heifers – $1,987

Balancer 3&4 Y/O Cows – $3,255
Balancer 5-7 Y/O Cows – $2,650


It was an outstanding day for the Maternal Merit “Reputation Only” commercial female sale held at Warner Beef Genetics near Arapahoe, NE. It was one of their largest crowds to date, with high demand for reputation commercial bred females. These females were bred to an impressive lineup of ABS Sires including Raven Republic, BAR Dynamic, LEM Stockyard, Square B True North, Ruggles Charisma, and Beiber Energize. Congratulations to everyone involved with another successful Maternal Merit Sale.

There was a large crowd on hand competing for quality commercial females.
The high selling group of bred heifers were AI bred to the popular ABS sire Raven Republic.
