Maternal Merit Commercial Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Cody Nye
Date of Sale: December 2, 2024
Location: at Warner Beef Genetics – Arapahoe, NE
Auctioneer: Jason Santomaso
Averages:
80 Angus Bred Heifers – $3,100
49 F1 Black Baldie Bred Heifers – $3,434
25 Red Baldie Bred Heifers – $3,021
60 Balancer Bred Heifers – $3,179
97 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $2,977
31 SimAngus Bred Heifers – $2,940
20 Balancer Open Replacement Heifers – $1,987
Balancer 3&4 Y/O Cows – $3,255
Balancer 5-7 Y/O Cows – $2,650
It was an outstanding day for the Maternal Merit “Reputation Only” commercial female sale held at Warner Beef Genetics near Arapahoe, NE. It was one of their largest crowds to date, with high demand for reputation commercial bred females. These females were bred to an impressive lineup of ABS Sires including Raven Republic, BAR Dynamic, LEM Stockyard, Square B True North, Ruggles Charisma, and Beiber Energize. Congratulations to everyone involved with another successful Maternal Merit Sale.
