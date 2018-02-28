Matt Wznick to serve TSLN as fieldman, digital manager

Tri-State Livestock News is pleased to introduce Matt Wznick who will serve as the new Livestock Digital Services Manager.

According to the general manager of sales, marketing and fieldmen, Dennis Ginkens, Matt will also serve as a field man for the media company, and will represent TSLN at several spring bulls sales.

Matt is excited about his new role with the regional publication. He truly enjoys the livestock people he works with every day.

"I want a career in the industry because of the people you get to deal with. Nearly everyone is genuine, hardworking and honest and I love that," he said.

Matt believes he will have the chance to learn a lot about the industry, grow his knowledge base, develop connections, and broaden his skill base.

"I get to combine the things that I love with work by developing a career rather than just a job." Being able to impact the industry and individuals positively by giving them the tools needed to make informed decisions is another aspect of the job he enjoys.

Learning the foundation of ring service and digital livestock marketing are a couple of his immediate goals. "I believe that in order to become great at anything you have to first be great at the basics. I've always felt that if I was going to do anything, I wanted to be the best that I could be."

Wznick graduated from high school in Sidney, Montana, and then earned an associates degree from Powell, Wyoming and then a bachelors in accounting form Dickinson State University where he attended on a rodeo scholarship.

Wznick lives in Sidney again and intends to cover the North Dakota territory eventually.

Ginkens said Tri State Livestock News is very excited to be bringing more livestock digital services to the territory via Wznick. "Matt will be going to several spring bull sales. We hope our readers in the area are able to take a moment to meet Matt," he said.