2024 Forage | Maximizing Silage

Producers have a variety of options when it comes to forage crops as livestock feed sources. Many other forages other than corn can be ensiled or put up as hay, depending on weather conditions and livestock needs.

Sorghums and Sorghum-sudangrass have become a hot topic in silage in the last few years, said Sara Bauder, South Dakota State University Extension Field Specialist.

“Rye and most any small grain or grass can also be ensiled, but for ease of packing and similar nutritional value and physical characteristics to corn, we often consider sorghum silage,” Bauder said. “It can be easily adapted for a grower switching from corn or wanting to add to their corn silage. Sorghum is also very drought tolerant so it’s a nice Plan B as it can be planted later in the season than many cash crops,” said Bauder, who also serves as a director for the Forages and Northern Plains Forage Association.

Alternative forage crops typically have lower total digestible nutrients (TDN) than corn silage, and yield can vary depending on growing conditions, but Bauder said to keep an eye on profitability factors when choosing a forage crop for silage. Lower yields can correlate with lower input costs and still bring a satisfactory end result.

“Sorghum can actually produce dry matter yields similar to corn in many cases, but the nutritional value isn’t typically quite as high,” she said. “Other grasses and small grains can vary, but often, we can grow these alternative forage crops with fewer inputs than corn. If they are more drought tolerant, as sorghum is, they will have fewer water demands and potentially take less time and effort to grow. If a producer is set up for the logistics of ensiling a hay-type feed or sorghums as an alternative to corn silage, we don’t often hear of a lot of disappointment.”

Bauder said that intake may be different as livestock first try a new feed, but shouldn’t be a long-term issue. Some producers mix alternative feeds into rations or with corn silage to help with the transition.

“If the crop is ensiled before it is too mature and at the right moisture content (this varies by crop as some are more forgiving than others), palatability should be plenty acceptable,” she said.

Piling and packing silage on the ground has some drawbacks when it comes to losses and spoilage compared to bunkers or upright silos, but have the advantage of no up-front infrastructure costs. Bags also allow for making as little or as much silage as needed without major infrastructure changes.

“Bags typically are much tighter than a covered pile and should have no surface area exposed to the elements. They have a smaller feed-out face as well, helping to minimize losses,” Bauder said. “However, they are totally encased in plastic, which can easily be punctured. This can present issues should the bag get poked by equipment or ripped into by wildlife. Patch kits are available, but you have to be quick to patch to avoid spoilage in areas with air leaks. There is also the up-front cost of purchasing/renting bagging equipment that can be prohibitive to some.”

Putting up wrapped bales or tubes of bales for silage hay is not as common in beef cattle operations as it is in areas with higher forage quality needs, Bauder said.

Benefits and drawbacks to putting up silage for feed are highly dependent on each producer’s goals and operation.

“Fermentation allows us to use the entire plant and preserve its state at a higher quality than later in the season when the grain reaches maturity. Cutting earlier in the season and putting up the crop wet allows us to maintain higher quality feeds. When stored properly, we can preserve that quality and moisture for feeding,” Bauder said. “Another basic advantage to fermenting feeds like sorghums and corn is that they are not easy to dry down for hay and bale up. Fermentation can also help break down some of the common feedstuff concerns we have like high nitrates in feeds; in this example, we don’t see nitrates completely disappear, but fermentation can lower nitrate levels in feed, sometimes making the feed safer for feeding.”

Cutting a crop for silage shortens the growing season, which offers the option to potentially grow a second crop. Bauder suggests, at minimum, that a cover crop to be planted if moisture allows, since the soil is mostly bare after silage chopping removes all plant residue.

“The process of putting up silage versus hay is going to offer the producer a different time frame to harvest, and will require different equipment and storage infrastructure. Many producers will do both as dry hay can provide more fiber and dry matter to a diet where silage typically adds a higher quality nutritional value and fits better in a mixed ration.” she said. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that grazing is often a good alternative to any type of stored feeds, however on dairies and feedlot operations, this is not always an option.”

Vaughn Thorstenson has made silage out of a variety of crops. He said that oatlage is a favorite at the Lazy T V Ranch near Selby, South Dakota.

“Oats works really nice for us,” he said. “We don’t get as many tons per acre as with corn silage, but it’s a different form of feed. The net fiber digestibility is very good on oatlage, and it doesn’t chop as fine, so it’s nice to have some of that in the ration especially when first weaning calves.”

He has planted a combination of oats and peas for silage, but opted to do one or the other for the reason that he can’t do much for weed control when the crop is mixed.

“We tend to plant the silage crops close to the yard where we spread manure so we have more weed pressure in those fields,” he said. “It does work, but I don’t like to look at weeds.

The ranch currently has three silage bunkers. Thorstenson also likes putting up sorghum silage, and said that it packs well, while the oatlage is harder to pack. They test their microbe counts every year.

“The mold count tends to be higher oats silage,” he said. “We also do corn silage and earlage which includes the husk and cob to get as much roughage as we can.”

In dry years, they will make silage of any available forage crop, including wheat, which he said packs better than oats. One year, a pivot planted with oats as a nurse crop with alfalfa made beautiful silage, Thorstenson said.

“The alfalfa was about eight inches high and I didn’t want to combine the oats and lose the alfalfa. That made nice feed. We have chopped straight alfalfa, not very often, but if we get a wet period when we are ready to cut hay, we will chop it.”

For Thorstenson, making silage out of diverse forage crops “works great. We can get a lot of feed in a small area in a short time,” he said. “We finally went to concrete bunkers with tarps, and it keeps so much better. We have very little loss.”

A July 29, 2023 hailstorm roared through Turtle Creek Angus Ranch just two days after Ty and Kari Dieters crop was bagged. They opt for oats and peas as their silage crop partly because they want something that will be ready before the corn chopping starts, since the neighbor they hire to chop has a lot of corn ground to go over.

“If it had been in the field, it would have been gone,” Dieters said.

The family pitched in, experimenting with different methods, and spent a total of 30 hours over the next five days patching holes where the hailstones had shredded the plastic bags.

“I don’t think you catch all of them,” he said. “We tried three different things: rubber paint, hoping for a quick seal, a rubber coating with an adhesive back that seemed pretty good until it got cold and fell off, and Gorilla tape was the winner. It seemed to be the most effective.”

The peas and oats crop had produced just short of ten tons per acre. Dieters knows they have some spoilage, but they have been able to sort that out as they feed the silage.

“It sure affected the fermentation process,” he said. “If we hadn’t taped it would have been smoked. We fed the bag with the worst damage first.”

Dieters just opened their second bag, and said it seemed a lot better.

“We probably lost a little feed value because of interrupting the fermentation process,” he said. “I can sure tell the difference. This has a better smell to it and we’re seeing a lot less waste so far.”

In spite of the disappointment the hail storm brought, Dieters considers the taping job a success.

“If it had been 2 days earlier it would have been laying in the bottom of the field,” he said. “We feel very blessed to have got it put up.”

Warren Rusche, Assistant Professor of Animal Science and Extension Specialist-Feedlot Management at South Dakota State University also weighed in on the subject.

“We have a number of different crops that can be used for silage,” Rusche said. “Summer annuals such as sorghum, sorghum-sudangrass hybrids or some millets work well. We have other cool-season options such as winter rye, oats with or without peas, other small grains like wheat or barley, and alfalfa that can all be harvested and fed as silages.”

Corn silage will have greater energy content than these other feeds because of the contribution of the grain, Rusche said.

“Yield potential varies with forage sorghum being the closest to corn. Any silage made from a legume such as alfalfa or peas will be higher in crude protein compared to a grass.”

Getting the moisture content correct is the critical step in getting a good quality silage.

“Our typical target is 60 to 70% dry matter, or 30 to 40% moisture. Some of the crops like the sorghums are on the wet side of that range unless they are wilted before chopping. However, adding that additional step requires another equipment pass to cut the crop first and time to allow it to wilt before chopping,” Rusche said.

The biggest difference between piles or bunkers in comparison with bags is harvest speed and ease of feed out. Bags require additional equipment (bagger) and usually require more time per ton, both on the filling and feeding phase.

“Piles let us harvest a great deal of silage in a short period of time and are simpler to feed from,” Rusche said. “However, there are some critical control points with bunkers or piles that need to be addressed. First, there needs to be sufficient packing tractor capacity to effectively eliminate as much oxygen as possible from the pile. That can be a challenge considering the rate at which modern harvest equipment can chop silage today. Also, the pile needs to be covered with black/white plastic or black/white plastic with an oxygen barrier. Exposure to oxygen ruins silage and without good packing and covering, one can easily lose 15 to 20% of the dry matter harvested. Bag silage is protected by plastic from the start, so that is an advantage of that method.”

Some operators in the Dakotas are choosing to put up silage bales, mostly with alfalfa as a way to reduce the risk of rain-caused harvest delays for the first cutting.

“Being able to harvest a wetter moisture content gives you more leeway for a harvest window, so there have been some operators adopting this method,” Rusche said. “Disposal of the plastic is the biggest drawback to this approach.”

Corn silage serves as both a source of energy and roughage in cattle diets, making it an especially versatile feed.

“Silage works very well as a method to preserve feed value for an extended period of time, especially on crops with increased sugar or starch content that promote fermentation,” Rusche said. “Chopping and storing forages as silage reduces weather risk caused by rain and is an effective strategy to salvage drought-stressed grain crops.”

Negative results with silage tend to follow poor management during storage, Rusche said.

“Uncovered or poorly sealed bunkers or piles lead to excessive feed losses. Preventing those losses require labor and equipment, with the labor supply usually being the most limiting factor. Harvest timing is also very important. Harvest too early (and consequently too wet), and silage quality suffers especially with crops like sorghums. Harvest too late and nutrient value can decrease rapidly. A hollow-stemmed crop such as rye also becomes extremely difficult to pack under late harvest conditions.”

Producers need to look at their entire system when deciding whether to harvest feed as silage, particularly labor availability during critical harvest windows, Rusche said.

“Successfully harvesting crops as silage is a powerful tool to harvest a great deal of feed in a short period of time. However, if the harvest process cannot be managed well, one can easily end up with too much money tied up in a large quantity of poor-quality feed.”

