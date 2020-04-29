May is Beef Month in South Dakota

PIERRE, SD- South Dakota is home to nearly 30,000 farms and ranches with nearly 14,000 of these raising beef accounting for 3.9 million head of cattle, outnumbering state residents by over 4 to 1. May Beef Month is the perfect time to highlight these hard-working beef farmers and ranchers and all they do in bringing this quality beef product from pasture to plate. Throughout May, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) will be featuring their efforts, as well as taking you on a journey as we spend the month exploring the impact and role beef has played in American History and how these events impacted today’s consumer.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed the proclamation officially declaring May as Beef Month in South Dakota on April 9, 2020. The SDBIC worked alongside the South Dakota Department of Agriculture in organizing the proclamation as summer continues to be the peak season for beef sales with an average of approximately 30 percent of yearly beef dollars captured between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“We appreciate Gov. Noem taking the time to recognize our South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers and the incredible contributions they make to our state,” states Suzy Geppert, Executive Director for the SDBIC. “Not only do they make a significant contribution to the state’s economy, but they do so with extreme passion and dedication towards their livestock and the role they play in the beef industry.”

“Beef is a foundational protein that has served as a staple anchor to the plate from the Revolutionary times all the way to present day,” Geppert states. “From the importance of wartime food rations to the role of beef jerky, we’ll be going back and tying the product to today’s consumer as we kickoff grilling season.” The SDBIC will also be highlighting how cattlemen and women, soldiers, families, and retailers have endured the struggles and challenges throughout history and explain why Beef has ALWAYS been What’s For Dinner!

Join us throughout Beef Month as we share promotional activities and explore America’s real beef product and the families that raise it! To learn more about the South Dakota Beef industry council and the Beef Checkoff, contact the office at 605-224-4722. Be sure to follow the SDBIC on Facebook or visit sdbeef.org.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council