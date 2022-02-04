McConnell Angus Bull Sale
Date: Jan. 27, 2022
Location: at the ranch near Dix, NE
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
188 Reg. Angus Bulls – $6,750
53 Running Age Females avg. $2,698
15 Open Heifers avg. $1,917
A huge crowd gathered for the McConnell Angus Bull Sale at their ranch in their beautiful sale barn. The McConnells are proud of the disposition of their bulls, and consequently, they bring them through the ring for the sale. They have an excellent selection of High Altitude PAP tested bulls.
This was an extremely strong set of bulls, offering thickness, soundness, and fleshing ability, along with bred-in maternal traits.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 1 (McConnell APP 042): $49,000 to Mitchell Ranch, Wyoming, Prescott Ranches, Colorado, and Johnson Mesa Angus, New Mexico – Deer Valley Growth Fund x Connealy In Sure 8524
Lot 64: $15,500 to Gary Dethlefs, Nebraska – SAV Regard 4863 x SAV Bismarck 5682
Lot 3: $15,500 to Farthing Ranch, Wyoming – Deer Valley Growth Fund x Gaffney Game Changer 371
Lot 2: $15,000 to Harding Ranch, Wyoming – Deer Valley Growth Fund x PA Full Power 1208
Lot 10: $13,000 to Koupal Ranch, South Dakota – McConnell Altitude 3114 x SAV Pioneer 7301
Top Selling Open Heifer:
Lot 212: out of SAV America 8018 to Johnson Livestock, Saskatchewan, Canada
