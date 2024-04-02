McCumber Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 27, 2024

Location: Sale at the ranch, Rolette, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

119 Yearling Angus Bulls average $9,496

25 Registered Open Heifers average $7,480

28 Commercial Open Heifers average $2,900

45 Commercial Bred Heifers average $3,053



Excellent sale for the Tastad families at McCumber Angus for their annual sale. Matt & Cynthia and family along with Chuck and Gail presented another fantastic set of yearling bulls and heifers. This year was the 60th year that McCumber Angus Ranch has been in the seedstock business. This operation puts extra emphasis on the cowherd, and it shows on sale day with the high quality bulls and females.





TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 1, McCumber Masterplan 3194, February 17, 2023 son of McCumber Zodiac 073 x OCC Tremendous 619T to Redland Angus Ranch, Worland, WY for $50,000.



Lot 9, McCumber Treasure 345, January 20, 2023 son of McCumber La Joya 098 x Sinclair Shadow Rider 1741 to Manzano Angus, Yeso, NM for $35,000.



Lot 5, McCumber La Joya 352, January 20, 2023 son of McCumber La Joya 098 x Sinclair Fortunate Son to Harris Ranch, Killdeer, ND for $34,000.



Lot 4, McCumber 4 Real 325, January 17, 2023 son of Duff-JC 4 Real 16250 x McCumber Armour 7148 to Silas Chapman, Stettler, AB for $20,000.



TOP SELLING OPEN HEIFER:

Lot 126, Miss Wix 3165 of McCumber, February 9, 2023 daughter of OCC Edge of Glory 841E x Sinclair Shadow Rider 1741, Jeff Schmidt, Othello, WA to $16,000.

Matt Tastad and Roger Jacobs in the ally at the McCumber Angus sale.