McDonald’s: Onions source of E coli outbreak

McDonald’s said Taylor Farms, a California-based produce company, was the source of fresh onions linked to a deadly E. coli food poisoning outbreak associated with its Quarter Pounder hamburgers, officials with the restaurant chain told news outlets on Thursday.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s stopped serving the Quarter Pounders in several states and other fast-food restaurants — including Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and Burger King — pulled onions from some menus, the Associated Press said. NBC News said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had “honed in” on the onions as the source of the food-borne illness problem.

–The Hagstrom Report