McDonald’s sues former CEO

McDonald’s has sued former CEO Steve Easterbrook, seeking to recoup $40 million in stock options and other compensation that the company last fall allowed him to keep after he was fired, The New York Times reported.

McDonald’s filed a lawsuit against Easterbrook, accusing him of lying, concealing evidence and fraud.

–The Hagstrom Report

