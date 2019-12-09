McDonnell Angus Beef Country Genetics

Buyers at McDonnell Angus discuss the offerings.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Dec. 4, 2019

Location: Midland Bull Test Sale Arena, Columbus, MT

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Averages

62 Fall Yearling Bulls – $4,455

52 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $4,331

33 Registered Bred Heifers – $1,892

88 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,605

McDonnell Angus along with guest consignors, Frosty Creek Angus and MJB Ranch, offered a powerful set of bulls and high quality bred females featuring, shape, muscle, length, and depth to the buyers in the seats of the Midland Bull Test Sale Arena on a beautiful sunny warm day Dec. 4, 2019. The reputation program built around feed efficient genetics and strong maternal traits brought both new and old faces to the sale, an excellent meal was served prior to the auction and plenty of time was given to view the cattle. Congratulations on a great sale! Bull Sale Highlights:

Lot 70 at $17,000, McD Swagger 8516; 8/22/18; Marda Swagger 463 x Marda Lady 5123, sold to Genex Beef, Shawano, WI

Lot 71 at $11,000, Swagger 8168; 8/15/18; Marda Swagger x MF Rikki Tikki 0015, Sold To A&B Cattle, Bassett, NE

Lot 72 at $9,250, McD Swagger 8170; 8/15/18; Marda Swagger x Marda Rikki Tikki 5126, sold to Six-Ess Ranch, LLC, Ekalaka, MT

Lot 73 at $8,000, McD Whitlock 8510; 9/1/18; S Whitlock 179 x MF Blackbird 51, sold to A&B Cattle, Bassett, NE

Lot 30 at $8,000, McD Cash 811; 3/23/18; Bowman Cash 5164 x McD-9 Lura 2212, sold to Ron Bare, Reed Point, MT

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

$1,610 x 25

$1,600 x 57