McGovern introduces plant-based foods bill

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., ranking member on the House Rules Committee and a member of the House Agriculture Committee, on Friday introduced the Peas, Legumes, and Nuts Today Act, or PLANT Act, a bill to support plant-based food production.

Specifically, the PLANT Act would provide support for U.S. farmers who grow the ingredients used in plant-based foods; ensure that food companies who turn those ingredients into plant-based foods are eligible for USDA producer programs; and make targeted research and development investments at USDA to foster American innovation, McGovern explained.

“The PLANT Act will help us win the future of food,” said McGovern. “Plant-based foods are already creating new opportunities for farmers across the country and exciting new options for consumers, and this legislation will be a game-changer. By putting farmers and their communities front and center as we grow the greatest plant-based sector in the world, we can create countless good jobs while showing the world what makes American agriculture so strong. Now is the time to embrace the enormous potential that plant-based foods have to strengthen our economy and our food system.”

“Congress should do more to support farmers and food companies making plant-based foods when Congress renews the farm bill,” said Environmental Working Group’s Senior Vice President for Government Affairs Scott Faber.

“Right now, America is the world’s plant-based foods leader, but other countries are making big investments in their plant-food sectors. If Congress does not support our farmers and food companies, America could lose our place as the world’s plant-based foods leader. Supporting plant-based foods in the farm bill helps the farmers growing ingredients, helps the rural workers turning those ingredients into great foods, and helps ensure that America remains the world’s plant-based foods leader. USDA has always supported our meat and dairy farmers, investing more than $50 billion since 1995. Now, to maintain our global leadership role, it’s time for USDA to also support the farmers growing for the plant-based industry.”