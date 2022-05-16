McKendree Hired to Serve as Office Operations Coordinator

LINCOLN, NE – The American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) is excited to announce the addition of Margo McKendree to the AGA team as office operations coordinator.

McKendree, a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, is a graduate of University of Nebraska at Kearney, and holds a Bachelor of Science in organizational and relational communications, a degree she plans to put to work for AGA.

“As I was reading the job description of the Association’s needs, I felt like my experience and education fit well – I felt like I really had the opportunity to help fill those needs,” she says. “I am already learning new things every day and that is exciting.”

In her office operations coordinator role, McKendree will organize and process accounts payable and accounts receivable, assist members and AGA stakeholders with the AGA online registry, and assist the executive director in administrative tasks.

When she isn’t helping the AGA office, McKendree enjoys traveling and exploring nearby states.

“Margo brings a wealth of experience in office administration, and she will be a complimentary fit to the skilled staff at the AGA,” says Megan Slater, AGA executive director. “We are excited to have her join the team as we move forward serving Gelbvieh and Balancer® stakeholders in today’s modern beef industry.”

McKendree began her role at AGA on May 4, 2022 and can be reached at the AGA office at 303-465-233 or margo@gelbvieh.org .

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,100 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

–American Gelbvieh Association