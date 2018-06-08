Ted McKinney to lead trade mission to Japan

Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney will lead a trade mission to Japan Monday through Friday of next week.

McKinney will be joined by leaders from the local departments of agriculture of American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming, Utah, Washington and Oregon, as well as representatives of 48 companies and organizations.

The delegation includes the U.S. Grains Council, USA Rice and the U.S. Soybean Export Council, but is mostly made of companies in the western United States.

"Japan is already a top market for U.S. farm and food products, but there are many new opportunities still waiting to be tapped there," McKinney said. "Japan is an import-dependent economy and its 130 million consumers have a real affinity for U.S. food products because of their quality, affordability and safety. I'm eager to return to Japan and continue exploring all the ways we can grow U.S. agricultural exports there."

–The Hagstrom Report