McPherson Auction team wins BHSS Ranch Rodeo
January 31, 2019

McPherson Auction team with Kevin McPherson, center. Photo courtesy BHSS
Promiseland Livestock
Top Horse
Top Hand, Clint Nelson
Broken Arrow/ Cross H
Cowboys Till Death
McPherson team gets the right steer in their sights. Photo by ScootemnShootem
McPherson Auction bronc rider spurs a rank one.
Tanner McInerney, Brent McInerney, Marty McPherson, Tim Terri Raye McInerney

1st Place- McPherson Auction 2
2nd Place- Promise Land Livestock
3rd Place- Broken Arrow/ Cross H
4th Place- Cowboys Till Death